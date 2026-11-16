Former mayor: Closure of Estonia-Russia border a painful blow for Narva

"The closure of the Estonian-Russian border is not a great surprise, but it is a painful development for the border city of Narva. People had always hoped it would not happen," former Narva Mayor Katri Raik wrote on social media.

"Sunday evening was difficult in many Narva households, where people discussed how they would continue to visit elderly parents, children and grandchildren in Russia. There is no need to immediately ask why their relatives are in Russia. Border regions have always had closer ties with neighboring countries than places farther inland. Estonian residents who are currently in Russia have two weeks to return home. After that, the journey from St. Petersburg to Narva will effectively go through Istanbul," Raik wrote.

"Of course, a complete border closure is also an economic blow to Narva. Freight traffic, which in recent years moved through the southern border crossing, will disappear entirely," Raik said.

"The much-criticized border queue brought people to the city who ate, stayed overnight and took taxis here. In the end, standing in the border queue for €10 an hour had become an important source of income for quite a few people. Tourist numbers will also decline, because Nordic tourists do not like being next to an increasingly hostile state. Let's be honest: the border queue and the sight of people standing on the bridge had become something of a tourist attraction," she added.

According to Raik, the closure may also make it even more difficult to attract investment to Narva and the surrounding region.

"Even today, unemployment in Narva is roughly twice the national average."

"The emotional impact of the border closure on Narva's residents should not be underestimated. Narva is no longer a bridge city but a dead end. At the beginning of Europe. Gradually, the unsettling feeling of late autumn has finally reached home," she wrote.

Estonia will close its road border crossings with Russia on December 1, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Sunday. It has not yet been announced whether the closure will be temporary or permanent. The government is expected to make an official decision on the border closure later this week.

According to data from Latvia's electronic border crossing queue website, Lvborder.lv, two road border crossing points are operating on the Latvia-Russia border: Grebņeva and Terehova. Also, the Storskog road border crossing remains open on Norway-Russia border.

Finland's land border crossing points with Russia have been closed since December 15, 2023.

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