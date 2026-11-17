Estonia's plan to close its land border crossings with Russia in December will force bus companies to discontinue routes from Tallinn to St. Petersburg and Moscow.

The closure of three border crossings in northeastern and southeastern Estonia will affect tourists, freight transport, and buses from December 1, following an attempted arson at a drone company attributed to Russia's military intellegence. While most trucks already use border crossings in Latvia, the situation is different for buses.

Bus company Ecolines operates one daily service on both the Tallinn-St. Petersburg and Tallinn-Moscow routes.

"We now have to sit down and do some calculations to see what this means for us. It's not just that we will have to start refunding passengers for their tickets, but it is also a very big logistical change. We have to redirect our vehicles, we have to reorganize our logistics network, the people working there, the staff, the bus drivers," said Ecolines Chairman of the Board Elis Kovaljov told Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

Lux Express coach company also operates services to Russia. Board member Ingmar Roos said the border closure would not damage the company much.

The Estonian-Russian border runs through Lake Peipus. Border crossing points are highlighted on the map. Source: Helen Wright/ERR/OSM

"As things stand, just over 2,000 tickets have been purchased for journeys scheduled to take place from December 1 onward. And in fact, we have had to take into account the possibility of the border closing completely since 2022. If this happens, it is a risk we have already accounted for," he said.

The cross-border transport sector has already shrunk considerably since 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

While around 500 companies transported goods to Russia before the war, fewer than 50 remain today. Transport businesses see an opportunity in Latvia.

"Looking at the current capacity of the Luhamaa and Koidula border crossings [in south Estonia] for trucks, fewer than ten trucks pass through per day. The few that remain are already using Latvian border crossings. The capacity of the Estonian border is very small," said Ermo Perolainen, Secretary General of the Association of Estonian International Road Carriers.

Buses could also travel to Russia via Latvia, but according to company executives, it is not that simple.

A truck at the Luhamaa border crossing point in February 2026. Source: ETV

"Lux Express does not plan to attempt to operate via Latvia, and as far as I know, the Latvian government has announced that it will not issue new route permits or extend existing ones," Ingmar Roos said.

Elis Kovaljov, from Ecolines, said the company cannot "simply change things overnight."

"We still need valid documentation and valid route permits under which we can operate. If we have route permits through Latvia, then we can certainly do that and also serve those Latvian border crossings. But let's put it this way: if a decision is made at the common European level, I don't believe Estonia will be the only country to go along with it and close its border crossings. My opinion is that the other Baltic states will follow suit," he said.

Estonian officials have also suggested Latvia close its border with Russia, but it is not yet known what decision the government will make.

"That is Latvia's decision, as all these border crossing closures are decisions for each country to make itself. Of course, this would be more painful for Russia. We can already see that the Kremlin has reacted very strongly even to the closure of Estonia's border, so yes, we should rather increase this pressure and show that every action Russia takes against us has consequences," Minister of Foreign Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said.

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