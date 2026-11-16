X!

Mayor: Narva fears humanitarian and economic consequences of the border closure

News
Jaan Toots.
Jaan Toots. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR
News

Narva Mayor Jaan Toots (Center Party) says that if the Estonian-Russian border is completely closed, border controls should also be reinstated on the Latvian border.

He also calls on the government to allow humanitarian crossings for Estonian residents who still have relatives in Russia.

In an interview with ERR in Narva on Monday, Toots said he learned about the government's plans to completely close border crossings with Russia starting December 1 from the news. According to him, the interior minister had previously discussed possible border closure scenarios with him, but city authorities were not informed in advance about a specific decision.

Russian flag at Ivangorod Fortress, opposite of Narva at the Estonian-Russian border. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR

Toots has several concerns

Toots highlighted three main concerns related to the potential closure of the border.

The first concerns security. In the mayor's view, if the authorities consider the threat serious enough to close the border with Russia, they should also restore controls on the Estonian-Latvian border. He noted that recent incidents involving illegal border crossings were linked to people arriving from the Latvian side.

The second concern is humanitarian. Jaan Toots believes it is necessary to find a way to allow Estonian residents to travel to Russia when they need to visit elderly relatives, attend funerals, or deal with other urgent family matters.

The third concern is economic. According to the mayor, closing the border could further harm employment in Narva, since border guards and customs officers are mostly local residents. In addition, the city could lose some tourists from Finland, Latvia, and other countries who have used local hotels and restaurants.

Jaan Toots said he has already contacted the interior minister and intends to present his arguments to him. The issue was also discussed at the morning meeting of the leadership of the Center Party, where the mayor of Narva serves as a vice chairman.

Asked about the future of the project to build a shelter for people waiting at the border crossing, for which funding has been allocated in the city budget, Toots replied: "Everything is on hold now."

Urbo Vaarmann. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR

Vaarmann: Estonian state should support the affected region

Narva City Council Chairman Urbo Vaarmann said that if the border is closed, he expects the government to provide support to Narva residents and local businesses.

According to Vaarmann, Narva and the whole of Ida-Viru County must remain places where people feel confident visiting, living, and investing.

"The announcement of the border closure may cause visitors and investors to reconsider their plans. Therefore, the state must help maintain confidence in our region, support local businesses, and attract new investments," Vaarmann said.

The chairman of the Narva City Council stressed that the assessments of Estonia's security agencies must be taken seriously. At the same time, he noted that the state has a duty to protect people and prevent security threats, and that responsibility also includes having a concrete plan for supporting the region most directly affected by such decisions.

"Our people must feel that the state stands by them. That means a safe hometown, jobs, warm homes, and affordable utility bills," he added.

The Estonian government announced its intention to close all border crossing points with Russia from December 1 following the attempted arson attack on defense company Threod Systems in Viimsi on November 14. According to the Internal Security Service (ISS), the attack was organized at the direction of Russia's military intelligence agency, the GRU. Eight Latvian residents were detained on suspicion of involvement in preparing the attack.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Sergei Mihhailov, Valner Väino, Argo Ideon

Source: ERR Radio 4 interview by Mihhail Komaško

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:16

Photos: Truck crash jams outbound traffic on Tallinn's Tartu maantee Updated

16:55

Mayor: Narva fears humanitarian and economic consequences of the border closure

16:35

Professor: New power generation should accompany data center construction

16:19

Foreign Ministry summons Russian chargé d'affaires

16:02

Auditor general: Pension hikes won't hinge on state budget being passed

15:45

Saaremaa shipyard to launch largest Estonian-built warship

15:34

Kaspar Viilup: Pop culture wave of "GTA VI" will be felt for a long time

15:23

Kaja Kallas' role in Ukraine peace talks unclear

15:01

Kukerpillid gearing up for ambitious thank-you tour across Estonia

14:30

Tiit Maran: Climate law needs substance, not impressive-sounding title

be prepared!

Most Read articles

15.11

Estonia to close border crossings with Russia after GRU-linked sabotage attacks

15.11

8 detained after GRU-linked arson at Estonian drone company Threod Systems Updated

09:08

Security service: Russia targeting around 10 Estonian defense companies

14.11

Estonia's Saatse 'boot' bypass opens, ending drive through Russia

13.11

Estonia's 9th graders increasingly need tutoring in mathematics before final exam

08:55

Estonia's proposed eastern border closures are 'Russophobia,' Russian MFA says

13:31

Minister: Closing the border with Russia directly affects few people

17:16

Photos: Truck crash jams outbound traffic on Tallinn's Tartu maantee Updated

11:50

Former mayor: Closure of Estonia-Russia border a painful blow for Narva

14.11

Nearly 6,000 Russians became Estonian with a single click last year. But why?

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo