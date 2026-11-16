Mayor: Narva fears humanitarian and economic consequences of the border closure

Narva Mayor Jaan Toots (Center Party) says that if the Estonian-Russian border is completely closed, border controls should also be reinstated on the Latvian border.

He also calls on the government to allow humanitarian crossings for Estonian residents who still have relatives in Russia.

In an interview with ERR in Narva on Monday, Toots said he learned about the government's plans to completely close border crossings with Russia starting December 1 from the news. According to him, the interior minister had previously discussed possible border closure scenarios with him, but city authorities were not informed in advance about a specific decision.

Russian flag at Ivangorod Fortress, opposite of Narva at the Estonian-Russian border. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR

Toots has several concerns

Toots highlighted three main concerns related to the potential closure of the border.

The first concerns security. In the mayor's view, if the authorities consider the threat serious enough to close the border with Russia, they should also restore controls on the Estonian-Latvian border. He noted that recent incidents involving illegal border crossings were linked to people arriving from the Latvian side.

The second concern is humanitarian. Jaan Toots believes it is necessary to find a way to allow Estonian residents to travel to Russia when they need to visit elderly relatives, attend funerals, or deal with other urgent family matters.

The third concern is economic. According to the mayor, closing the border could further harm employment in Narva, since border guards and customs officers are mostly local residents. In addition, the city could lose some tourists from Finland, Latvia, and other countries who have used local hotels and restaurants.

Jaan Toots said he has already contacted the interior minister and intends to present his arguments to him. The issue was also discussed at the morning meeting of the leadership of the Center Party, where the mayor of Narva serves as a vice chairman.

Asked about the future of the project to build a shelter for people waiting at the border crossing, for which funding has been allocated in the city budget, Toots replied: "Everything is on hold now."

Urbo Vaarmann. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR

Vaarmann: Estonian state should support the affected region

Narva City Council Chairman Urbo Vaarmann said that if the border is closed, he expects the government to provide support to Narva residents and local businesses.

According to Vaarmann, Narva and the whole of Ida-Viru County must remain places where people feel confident visiting, living, and investing.

"The announcement of the border closure may cause visitors and investors to reconsider their plans. Therefore, the state must help maintain confidence in our region, support local businesses, and attract new investments," Vaarmann said.

The chairman of the Narva City Council stressed that the assessments of Estonia's security agencies must be taken seriously. At the same time, he noted that the state has a duty to protect people and prevent security threats, and that responsibility also includes having a concrete plan for supporting the region most directly affected by such decisions.

"Our people must feel that the state stands by them. That means a safe hometown, jobs, warm homes, and affordable utility bills," he added.

The Estonian government announced its intention to close all border crossing points with Russia from December 1 following the attempted arson attack on defense company Threod Systems in Viimsi on November 14. According to the Internal Security Service (ISS), the attack was organized at the direction of Russia's military intelligence agency, the GRU. Eight Latvian residents were detained on suspicion of involvement in preparing the attack.

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