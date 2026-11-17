According to EKRE Chairman Martin Helme, the party has repeatedly called for Estonia's eastern border to be closed. Helme suspects the government decided to close the border in the hope of boosting its approval ratings.

"It is particularly embarrassing to watch this farce over the eastern border when EKRE has repeatedly demanded since the summer that not only the eastern border but also the border with Latvia be brought under control. That is where those saboteurs and provocateurs came from who, according to the Internal Security Service, were carrying a GRU identification card and an operational plan. Not across the eastern border, but across the southern border. Just as hundreds of illegal immigrants have crossed from there unchecked whom the police are trying to apprehend every day. Yet the government is unwilling even to discuss closing the southern border, let alone bringing it under control," Helme wrote on social media.

"To the jokers in the government: Now that you've finally found your backbone and common sense, do us all a favor and bring the entire border under control. If that doesn't happen, all this huffing and puffing about closing the eastern border can only be seen as a pre-election circus. An exercise in futility. There is certainly no security dimension to it, nor can there be as long as the southern border remains open," he added.

SDE head: Closing the Estonia-Latvia border very resource-intensive

Social Democratic Party Chairman and former Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets said closing the Estonian-Latvian border would require substantial resources and that he does not consider it the most sensible solution.

"Since we don't have a border fence there either, it would mean deploying significantly more personnel. In fact, it would have the same effect on the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) as during the COVID-19 pandemic when many officers who were investigating various cases or dealing with migration issues, including foreign labor, had to take turns guarding the border. This means the PPA's other activities would have to be scaled back or put on hold," Läänemets said.

"Partial border controls could be reinstated, but they have significant gaps, especially along land borders, and mainly involve spot checks or increased inspections at border crossing points. Yes, this could be done and it has been implemented before," Läänemets said.

The SDE leader believes that instead of increasing border controls, Estonia should invest more in the counterintelligence capabilities of the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS/KAPO) and the response capabilities of the Police and Border Guard Board.

"That would be cheaper and more effective because it would be more precisely targeted. And ultimately, we wouldn't be stretching our police resources too thin," Läänemets said.

He predicted that closing the eastern border could prompt Russia to create migration pressure along Estonia's border as well.

"If we completely close the Estonian-Russian border — which is a very sensible move in this case — we may find ourselves facing increased migration pressure on that border at some point. One possible reason why Russia has not previously generated migration pressure in this way is that the border crossing points have remained open," Läänemets said.

"So we need to consider all possible future scenarios and target our measures more precisely. I think closing the Latvian border would not achieve the desired effect but would instead waste our resources unnecessarily," Läänemets added.

Center: Temporarily restoring checks on southern border worth considering

Center Party Chairman Mihhail Kõlvart said that, as with the eastern border, border controls along Estonia's southern border should not be a matter of political debate, particularly since genuine threats to Estonia have already come through Latvia.

"In my view, this is not even a political question but a matter of basic logic. If we close the eastern border because there is a threat that could cross it, then in the case of the Latvian border, we know that this threat — not a theoretical threat, but actual attacks — has already materialized. Not to mention that illegal migrants are also entering through Latvia. This is not yet a crisis, but it is always better to prevent a crisis than to deal with its consequences afterward. So I think this is an entirely objective issue: We need to discuss it with our Latvian counterparts, but also consider temporarily reinstating border controls," Kõlvart said.

"If we are currently taking preventive measures along one border, it makes sense to do the same along the other," Kõlvart added.

"As for resources, closing the eastern border would free up some of them. How border controls should be reinstated is, again, not something for politicians to decide. Whether that means restoring full border controls, conducting spot checks, increasing the number of patrols and so on — these are matters for experts in the relevant field to discuss. But when it comes to security, threats and potential crises, strengthening border controls is an entirely logical step at this point," Kõlvart said.

According to Kõlvart, closing the eastern border is not a political question either.

"If we identify an escalation in the situation and threats that could come across the border have also been identified — based on assessments by the relevant authorities, primarily the Estonian Internal Security Service — then we are dealing with an objective situation. And if this measure is necessary to ensure our security, then it must be implemented," Kõlvart said.

Isamaa leader: Border control suitable measure as migration pressure persists

Isamaa Chairman Urmas Reinsalu also said closing the eastern border would free up resources to strengthen the southern border, primarily to curb illegal migration pressure from Latvia.

"If we assume that the pressure will continue — primarily from Belarus, but also through Russia, with people being brought illegally into Latvian territory — and that this border cannot be secured, then introducing additional border control procedures within the Schengen Area would clearly be an entirely legitimate, appropriate and proportionate measure. A number of European countries, including Germany and Austria, have done this. It does not mean that such controls would be applied across the board, but rather according to the threat assessment. Isamaa is open to this option if less restrictive measures fail to stop illegal migration," Reinsalu said.

"However, we do not have a specific proposal. I think it is important for the government to prepare its own assessment of why such a large number of people have entered Estonian territory illegally, why these spot checks have failed to stem the flow of people and what the outlook is for the future," Reinsalu added.

"If this migration flow has continued since the summer, then clearly more needs to be done. One option is to introduce border controls, while another is to implement other control and surveillance measures," Reinsalu said.

Addressing reports that some Latvian citizens had entered Estonia to carry out acts of sabotage, Reinsalu said that because they are European Union citizens, they must be apprehended through means other than border controls.

Reform: Solution in cooperation with Latvia, not border checks

Mati Raidma of the Reform Party, a member of the Riigikogu National Defense Committee, said he does not see reinstating border controls between Estonia and Latvia as an option.

"Cooperation between the Estonian and Latvian security services is very effective, as can be seen in the resolution of all these cases. In reality, the key to addressing today's challenges lies in good cooperation and mutual assistance, not in closing the border," Raidma said.

"Close cooperation between the Estonian and Latvian security services is what allows us to keep the situation under control and thwart all kinds of plans at the earliest possible stage. These activities are not being orchestrated by the Latvian state, but by Russia and its intelligence services. That is where the real enemy lies," Raidma added.

Eesti 200 whip: Border control seems excessive

Toomas Uibo, chairman of the Eesti 200 parliamentary group, said that although the group has not discussed the issue, he personally believes there is currently no need for border controls.

"At the moment, it does seem like a somewhat excessive measure. Of course, we need to keep an eye on developments. If it becomes justified at some point, then naturally it should be done. Experts are better placed to make that assessment than politicians," Uibo said.

Interior minister: Government far from weighing border control

Interior Minister and Eesti 200 member Igor Taro said he does not believe any of the conditions that would warrant seriously considering the reinstatement of border controls between Estonia and Latvia have been met.

"We are nowhere near a crisis situation or anything that would require the introduction of full-scale border controls along the Latvian border," Taro told ERR.

"To actually restore border controls between Estonia and Latvia as they once existed, we would have to build infrastructure along the entire border. We would have to reinstate checkpoints on roads, but we obviously couldn't leave fields and forests unguarded. Restoring such border controls would cost around €300 million in investment alone, based on current construction costs, such as those incurred in building the Estonian-Russian border infrastructure," Taro said.

According to Taro, this would not be a practical use of resources at present.

"We have successfully dealt with illegal immigration, apprehended everyone who has attempted to travel through Estonia or enter the country illegally and, most recently, successfully thwarted an attempted act of sabotage involving individuals recruited in Latvia. This was possible thanks to very good cooperation with Latvia's security services and law enforcement agencies. Through this cooperation, we are able to keep the situation along the Latvian border well under control and mitigate risks without having to seriously consider building new border infrastructure between Estonia and Latvia," Taro said.

Addressing suggestions of introducing spot checks or more limited border controls, Taro said that compensatory measures under the Schengen framework are already in place.

"We have 50 patrols operating across Estonia, monitoring everything, including traffic coming from Latvia. There is no need for a vehicle to be stopped at a former border crossing point. We can apprehend illegal migrants attempting to pass through without obstructing the movement of ordinary law-abiding people or having to maintain a visible presence directly on the road at the Estonian-Latvian border," Taro added.

The debate follows the detention of eight Latvian citizens after an attempted arson at Estonian drone manufacturer Threod Systems, which Estonia's domestic intelligence service has attributed to Russia's military intelligence agency, the GRU. Estonia is weighing closing its eastern border in response.

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