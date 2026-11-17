The number of times people have crossed the Russian border has fallen from over 4 million before 2022 to around 760,000 so far this year.

Estonia will close three land border crossing points with Russia from December 1, following an attempted arson at a drone company attributed to Russia's military intellegence. Those closing will be in Narva and at Luhamaa and Koidula in southeastern Estonia.

Before Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the coronavirus pandemic, the number of crossings was between four and five million each year.

But this dropped off considerably from 2022, when there were 1.6 million trips made back and forth across the border.

The number rose slightly in 2023 (1.8 million), before falling in 2024 (1.6 million), 2025 (1.1 million), and 2026 (760,000).

These figures do not show the number of people, but the total number of crossings in both directions.

The number of border crossings, in both directions, at the Estonian-Russian border has fallen since 2022. Source: ERR

The majority – 447,000 – of crossings take place in the northeastern border town, Narva.

The southeastern crossing points in Luhamaa and Koidula see considerably less traffic, with 138,000 and 172,000 crossings, respectively.

The pedestrian crossing at Saatse, also in the southeast, is around 4,000 this year.

The majority of crossings take place in Narva. Source: ERR

So far this year, Russians have crossed the border in the highest numbers (308,000) and Estonian citizens (179,000).

They are followed by Finns (55,000), stateless citizens (53,000) and Latvians (44,000).

Since Finland closed its border with Russia in 2023, Finns have often chosen to cross the border in Estonia.

Border crossings Source: ERR

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