Estonia cannot allow Russia to use our openness against our own security, writes Tarmo Miilits.

The Ministry of the Interior has proposed that the government close the road border crossings on Estonia's eastern border at the beginning of December. The immediate trigger is the attempted arson attack on one of our drone manufacturers. The broader reason can be stated clearly and simply: Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and acts of sabotage ordered and directed by Russian intelligence services against Estonia's defense industry companies.

And if anyone wants to protest the closure of the eastern border, that protest should be directed to where the problem originated: "Moscow. The Kremlin. To Putin." A copy can also be sent to Russia's foreign intelligence service, military intelligence service and the FSB.

The term "hybrid attack" is, in this context, a mild euphemism that obscures the true nature of the crime. If an act is sabotage, it should be called sabotage. "Hybrid" makes it sound less dangerous and fails to capture the reality of the crimes Russian intelligence services have carried out in European Union countries. Their true nature is that of brutal attacks designed to undermine the confidence and resolve of Ukraine's supporters, sow fear and uncertainty in our societies and target our defense industry companies.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, we have closed the aggressor state's consulates in Tartu and Narva, almost completely stopped issuing Estonian visas to Russian citizens, suspended border crossings by vehicles with Russian license plates, initiated the addition of Russian combatants who fought in Ukraine to the Schengen blacklist, supported and promoted European Union sanctions against Russia and restricted the operating hours of the eastern border. We have also taken numerous other steps to reduce the scale of Russian influence operations and demonstrate that the Kremlin's war of aggression carries a price.

Did the attempted attack against drone manufacturer Threod break Estonia's patience? Yes.

"We have every reason to trust Latvia, just as we have every reason to distrust Russia."

Because after the sabotage attack against Milrem, we warned that if Russian intelligence services continued escalating their actions, we would respond. They continued the escalation, and our decision to close the Russian border is Estonia's political response.

Naturally, I feel sorry for everyone who will no longer be able to travel through Narva or Koidula to visit relatives and friends. I understand your sadness and even your sense of helplessness. None of you are responsible for this change.

If you are looking for someone to blame, point your finger toward Moscow. It is the aggressive, war-driven and intimidation-based policies of today's Russia that have caused your hardship.

In recent days, people have repeatedly asked why we are closing the eastern border when those who attacked defense industry companies came from Latvia and lived there.

Responsibility for the sabotage attacks lies with Russia. Russia alone.

The fact that the suspects came from Latvia does not mean Latvia was involved. Estonia's Internal Security Service has effective cooperation with its Latvian counterparts, something demonstrated by the speed with which those responsible for attacking Estonian defense industry companies were apprehended. We have every reason to trust Latvia, just as we have every reason to distrust Russia.

An acquaintance asked me Sunday evening whether Russia's dangerousness automatically justifies every measure taken against it.

I believe Estonia has acted as a careful and responsible European country that wants to see a rapid end to Russia's war of aggression and the beginning of Ukraine's reconstruction. Raising the economic and political costs of the war is one of the ways to pressure the Kremlin.

And now the key question: Will closing the border help solve the problem? Will it reduce the ability of Russian intelligence services to do harm in Estonia?

Yes. It will hinder the activities of Russian intelligence services and reduce one of our vulnerabilities.

"If you are looking for someone to blame, point your finger toward Moscow."

Many border crossings in either direction create new opportunities for them to recruit someone, blackmail someone or persuade someone to commit a crime. They will now lose those opportunities. There are cases in which the organizers of sabotage attacks came from Latvia, but there are also cases in which recruits were drawn from among Estonia's own residents.

Estonia cannot allow Russia to use our openness against our own security.

Our security agencies have demonstrated through many successful operations that Estonia is an uncomfortable operating environment for Russian intelligence services, where the opposing side has repeatedly suffered failures and been caught. Estonia has also demonstrated as a state that it responds to the actions of its adversary.

The closure of the eastern border is one such response.

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