The possible closure of Estonia's eastern border would not affect rail traffic. Freight volumes have shrunk to a fraction of their former levels, but railway company Eesti Raudtee believes the rail connection with Russia should be maintained.

Compared with the period before the war, the volume of rail freight arriving in Estonia has fallen dramatically. Whereas more than 10 million tons of goods were previously transported into Estonia each year, this year the figure is around 200,000 tons. The decline is largely the result of sanctions and Russia's inability or unwillingness to route transit cargo through Estonia.

"Today, a great deal depends on the capacity of the Russian railway system. So far, we have generally had to conclude that this capacity is limited. I would say that most requests submitted, for example to transport grain wagons from Kazakhstan in transit through Estonian ports, have recently not received transport permits due to cited capacity constraints," said Arthur Raichmann, commercial director of Eesti Raudtee.

The remaining freight volumes consist mainly of food products and chemical goods that are not subject to sanctions, as well as raw materials arriving in Sillamäe under what are described as project-based shipments. Despite the low volumes, Eesti Raudtee considers the continuation of cross-border rail connections important.

"From Eesti Raudtee' perspective, it is important that the connection remains open. Behind this connection are ports, port terminals and, in turn, a certain number of employees. We also still have industry in Estonia. Today, this logistics chain begins much farther away than Russia itself. Therefore, we remain cautiously optimistic that pragmatic Central Asian transit cargo moving through Estonian ports could continue to have a future, at least as an alternative route. Admittedly, we do not currently expect major freight volumes from this, but we support maintaining such an alternative option," Raichmann said.

Raichmann does not believe that closing road transport links with Russia would increase rail freight volumes. The main obstacles to rail freight transport remain sanctions and restrictions imposed by Russian railways, neither of which are going away.

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