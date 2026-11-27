Eesti Raudtee has launched a procurement to find a contractor for reconstruction work at the Auvere, Vaivara and Narva railway stations in Ida-Viru County. Auvere station will be removed, while the Vaivara station building is set to be renovated.

Imre Reipõld, head of construction services at Eesti Raudtee, said the winner of the procurement is expected to be selected in the first half of next year. Construction is scheduled to begin in the spring and should be completed by the end of November 2028.

Eesti Raudtee has not disclosed the estimated cost of the project. The work will be carried out in stages.

Passenger trains last stopped at Auvere station in 2012. The station building and platforms have since been demolished. Reipõld said the final steps will now be taken to eliminate the station completely.

"In Auvere, we will remove the switches and the station as such will cease to exist. There is currently no stop or platform there, so it serves no purpose. From there, we will move on to Vaivara, where the station building is planned for reconstruction along with railway work. Most of that work is related to electrification of the line, as is the case in Narva. In Narva, we will redesign the station layout and build the infrastructure so passenger trains can reach the platform quicker," Reipõld said.

Reconstruction of the Vaivara station building. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR

Eesti Raudtee said that track straightening and major track rehabilitation work on the Tapa–Narva section, which has been underway since 2022, has now been completed. The total cost exceeded €16 million, with 85 percent of the funding provided by the European Union.

The rehabilitation project created the conditions for increasing the maximum permitted speed of passenger trains from 135 kilometers per hour to 160 kilometers per hour.

At present, an express train trip between Tallinn and Narva takes two hours and 13 minutes. Once all necessary work is completed and operating permits are in place, the travel time is expected to fall to one hour and 50 minutes from June next year.

"There are no more curves left to straighten on the Narva line. The final stage of railway work now consists of the stations at Auvere, Vaivara and Narva. Electrification and traffic management work on the Tapa–Narva section will certainly continue," Reipõld said.

The overhead contact line has been completed all the way to Narva, while construction work continues at the freight traction substations in Püssi and Oru.

Reconstruction of the signaling system on the Tapa–Narva section will begin next year. The work will be carried out section by section and completed in 2028.

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