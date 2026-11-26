Twenty-one suspects were detained in Germany, Estonia and Belgium in raids linked to a Europe-wide money laundering scheme.

The criminal police in the German state of Thuringia said Thursday that the suspects are believed to have laundered at least €120 million.

More than 300 premises were searched across 12 countries as part of the police operation. One of the operation's main targets was the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia where more than 100 searches were carried out.

The suspects are accused of providing money laundering services through an elaborate VAT fraud scheme and a shadow banking system.

The criminal gang allegedly controlled at least 22 shell companies in Germany.

The companies issued invoices for services that were never provided and improperly charged VAT. Large amounts of cash, luxury cars, watches and jewelry were seized during the searches, along with evidence including documents and digital storage devices.

Tax losses in Germany alone are estimated at at least €18.9 million.

Money transferred to the shell companies was allegedly withdrawn in cash, with some of the funds returned to the companies and individuals who had purchased the fraudulent invoices.

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