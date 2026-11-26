The closure of Estonia's eastern border will free up 160 officials, some of whom are expected to be reassigned to strengthen the country's southern border, says Interior Minister Igor Taro (Eesti 200).

In a written question, Riigikogu Isamaa faction leader Helir-Valdor Seeder asked Taro how many officials and employees are currently engaged in keeping the Estonia-Russia temporary control line border crossings open and how many would become available for reassignment if the eastern border were closed.

"A total of 160 officials work at the Narva, Koidula and Luhamaa border crossings. They will be deployed to other border guard duties. It will still be necessary to provide security at the border crossings and respond to possible incidents. Part of the freed-up resources will be directed toward strengthening surveillance of the land border and implementing compensatory measures at internal borders," Taro replied.

Seeder also asked whether the minister considered it appropriate to redirect resources freed up by a complete closure of the Estonia-Russia control line toward strengthening the Estonia-Latvia border and preventing illegal migration more effectively.

Igor Taro Autor/allikas: Ken Mürk/ERR

"The Police and Border Guard Board is analyzing the resources needed to implement compensatory measures and will use border crossing personnel at internal borders as needed. Controls aimed at preventing illegal migration will certainly be strengthened as a result of these changes," Taro replied.

According to Taro, as of November 20 there were 570 people registered as staying illegally in Estonia. He said 92 people had left the country under enforceable departure orders.

"A further 325 people have left Estonia this year under voluntary departure orders. It is important to note that this figure does not include persons returned to Latvia under EU law, of whom there were 199 as of November 20," Taro added.

239 people were being held at the Police and Border Guard Board's detention center as of November 20.

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