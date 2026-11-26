Estonian farmers harvested nearly 90 million kilograms of field beans this year, almost double last year's crop.

Bean-growing in Estonia continues to expand thanks to strong yields and demand for plant protein, Maaleht writes.

Grain cooperative KEVILI sold the largest share of its field bean exports to Egypt last year, said KEVILI chief Hannes Prits. "Egypt is one of the world's largest buyers of beans, and most of them go to the country's military," he noted.

Significant quantities are also shipped to Norway for use in animal feed.

Hannes Prits Autor/allikas: KEVILI

Although beans packed in Estonia can be found on store shelves, industry representatives say locally grown food-grade beans are difficult to source because insect damage often makes them unsuitable for retail sale.

Producers also note that Estonians remain relatively infrequent bean consumers, with most domestic production ending up in feed markets. Farmers have increasingly turned to beans as a profitable crop that requires less nitrogen fertilizer and helps diversify risk alongside cereals and peas.

The record harvest has created a new challenge, however: warehouses are now full of beans and traders are still searching for buyers. With Egypt's demand largely covered and global feed markets fluctuating, exporters say prices have come under pressure despite the crop's high protein content and strong reputation abroad.

Full article in Maaleht