Former ambassador to NATO Jüri Luik (Isamaa) dismissed threats of "open war" from Russia in responce to Estonia's border closure, and said they were a distraction tactic to divert attention from Moscow's attacks on European arms companies.

Estonia's government decided on Friday to close the country's eastern land borders with Russia for at least six months on December 1 following attempted arson attacks on Estonian and European defense industry companies attributed to the GRU.

In responce, Russia accused Estonia of "hostile actions" and warned its border measures risk open war.

However, Estonia's long-time diplomat and former Ambassador to NATO Jüri Luik (Isamaa) dismissed the comments on ERR's "Ringvaade" on Tuesday evening when asked if there was any substance behind them.

"I don't think there is any substance behind it. It is simply a helpless outburst of anger on the part of the Russians," he said.

"Undoubtedly, there is also a desire to divert attention from the issue, because the issue is actually the attempts to set fire to arms factories – not just in Estonia, but across Europe. To avoid talking about all this, they start making such frightening threats. I don't consider it credible, and I don't think we need to pay any attention to it," Luik added.

Border crossing in Narva. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) made a similar statement on social media.

"Russia is flooding the airwaves with baseless accusations against Estonia to distract from its own actions undermining European security," he wrote.

"In recent weeks alone, Russian missiles have struck Polish territory, Danish authorities have uncovered a Russian intelligence plot, commercial shipping has faced threats in the Black Sea, and Estonia has thwarted a GRU-ordered arson attack against a defence industry company. These are the real security threats. We will not lose sight of them."

Russia is flooding the airwaves with baseless accusations against Estonia to distract from its own actions undermining European security. In recent weeks alone, Russian missiles have struck Polish territory, Danish authorities have uncovered a Russian intelligence plot, commercial shipping has faced threats in the Black Sea, and Estonia has thwarted a GRU-ordered arson attack against a defence industry company. These are the real security threats. We will not lose sight of them. — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) November 23, 2026

Two attempted arson attacks have taken place at Estonian defense industry companies, Milrem Robotics and Threod Systems, since August. Estonia's Internal Security Service (KAPO) has attributed both to Russia's foreign military intelligence agency, the GRU.

KAPO Director General Margo Palloson recently told ERR that Moscow is targeting around 10 Estonian defense companies.

From December 1, border crossings will be suspended at all Estonian-Russian road border checkpoints: Narva-1, Narva-2, Koidula, Luhamaa and Saatse.

After six months, the government will assess whether the restrictions, imposed to protect national security and maintain public order, need to be adjusted.

However, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) has said the measure is likely to be in place indefinitely.

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