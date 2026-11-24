New legislation drafted by the Riigikogu's Finance Committee will cancel future reductions in gambling tax rates, and set the limit at 5.5 percent.

The aim of the legislation adopted by the Riigikogu last December, spearheaded primarily by Eesti 200, was to attract more online casinos to register in Estonia by lowering the tax rate, thereby increasing tax revenue for the state.

Instead of generating additional revenue, however, the measure resulted in a state budget revenue shortfall of several million euros.

Under the legislation adopted, the remote gambling tax rate is to fall by 0.5 percentage points annually: it fell to 5.5 percent in 2026 and is scheduled to fall to 5 percent in 2027, 4.5 percent in 2028 and 4 percent in 2029.

The new bill ensures that the current rate will apply from July 1, 2027, and that further reductions are repealed.

Annely Akkermann Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Finance Committee Chair Annely Akkermann (Reform) said on Tuesday: "The bill sets the tax rate for these types of gambling at 5.5 percent from July 1, 2027. Under the current law, the tax rate would fall to 4.5 percent in 2028 and to 4 percent in 2029."

She added that this would prevent some of the revenue loss in 2027 associated with lowering the tax rate from 5.5 percent to 5 percent and increase state budget revenues between 2028 and 2030.

Akkermann noted that, given the six months required for amendments to tax laws to enter into force, the 5 percent tax rate set under the current law will still apply in the first half of 2027. "The bill does not raise the tax rate above its current level or restore the previous rate of 6 percent," she said.

In late October, Minister of Finance Jürgen Ligi (Reform) said that although he considered the tax cut for online casinos to be bad policy, the government would not reverse the tax decision.

"We did not initiate it and we will not reverse the Riigikogu's decision either. But if the Riigikogu does so itself, we will be understanding," he said.

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