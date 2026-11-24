Tallinn Zoo Director Kaupo Heinma will step down early next year amid a management crisis that has prompted calls for structural reform and political accountability.

Tallinn Zoo Director Kaupo Heinma will resign voluntarily on January 10, 2027, following a review that found significant changes were needed to the institution's management structure and teamwork, the city government said.

It emerged in early November that Heinma, who has headed the zoo for three years, was embroiled in a dispute with six department heads, centered largely on which animals a modern zoo should keep.

A review by Tallinn's Environment and Public Utilities Department found that decision-making was overly centralized, undermining middle managers' roles and trust within the organization.

An independent mediator who interviewed Heinma and more than 10 employees concluded that further mediation was unlikely to restore cooperation.

However, the review acknowledged Heinma's achievements in reducing costs, raising wages for lower-paid employees and improving animal welfare.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) said replacing the director alone would not resolve the zoo's problems.

"We must also review the zoo's management structure and find solutions that ensure animal welfare, effective teamwork and the institution's long-term development," Järvan said.

While searching for a new director, Järvan and his team will spend a week working at the zoo to familiarize themselves with its daily operations and hear employees' concerns.

Heinma said his ambition had been to develop a modern zoo that prioritized the welfare of animals and employees.

"I understand that the zoo cannot continue to be managed as it has been and that the next stage of its development requires changes in both management and structure," Heinma said.

Although the zoo has a development strategy through 2038, it lacks the accompanying five-year action plan. The previous plan expired in 2023. The city is also considering restructuring the zoo as a foundation to support its long-term development.

Kaupo Heinma. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

SDE: Järvan should follow the director out the door

Opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) Tallinn City Council member Rasmus Rask welcomed Heinma's resignation but said the underlying problems would persist without an action and investment plan.

Rask noted that the management crisis masked a broader problem: The city government has failed to adopt an action and investment plan to implement the zoo's long-term development strategy.

"Without such a plan, any director is effectively set up to fail. Without investment, it is impossible to realize the lofty ambitions outlined in the 2038 development strategy," Rask said. "That is why replacing the director alone will solve nothing. If we continue as before, we'll get a new director, but the old mistakes will remain."

Rask also called for Järvan's resignation, arguing that the deputy mayor had been aware of problems at the zoo since the beginning of the year but failed to intervene effectively.

"If the director was held accountable for management failures, then the person responsible for overseeing and guiding his work on behalf of the owner must also be held accountable," Rask said.

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