Risks to Estonia's financial system have increased due to rising energy prices, higher interest rates and rapid growth in real estate lending, which could make borrowing more expensive and create repayment difficulties for households and businesses, Eesti Pank said in its latest financial stability review.

Main risks stem from the continuing conflict in the Middle East, higher energy costs and resulting interest rate increases, growing debt burdens in advanced economies and rapid lending growth in the real estate sector.

Eesti Pank said these factors could push up borrowing costs and make it more difficult for companies and households to repay loans in the future.

While Estonia's commercial banks have substantial capital buffers and a low share of problem loans, the central bank warned that prolonged geopolitical tensions and high public debt levels in developed countries could increase banks' funding costs.

"High energy prices fuel inflation, forcing central banks to raise interest rates. Growing debt burdens in advanced economies, including Estonia, also make investors more cautious. Rising government bond yields caused by loose fiscal policies may increase banks' funding costs as well. If banks have to pay more to raise money, borrowing becomes more expensive for both businesses and households," Eesti Pank said.

Real estate lending has expanded rapidly

The central bank also noted that higher energy costs and borrowing rates could make loan repayments more difficult for both businesses and households. So far, borrowers have continued to meet their obligations, with problem loans accounting for just 0.5 percent of banks' loan portfolios.

Rapid growth in real estate lending has increased banks' vulnerability, Eesti Pank said. Loan volumes in Estonia have been growing faster than in most other eurozone countries.

The central bank added that risks are further increased because housing appears somewhat overvalued and the share of vacant commercial properties has been gradually rising. If economic conditions worsen, banks could face significant losses from real estate loans.

Loan volumes and property prices have grown even faster in Latvia and Lithuania than in Estonia.

"Developments there are becoming increasingly important for Estonia's financial stability because a growing share of loans issued in neighboring countries will be included in the loan portfolios of banks operating in Estonia. Like Luminor, SEB will operate through branches rather than subsidiaries, meaning all business activity in Latvia and Lithuania will be reflected in the balance sheet of a bank registered in Estonia. If borrowers there encounter repayment difficulties, resulting loan losses could limit those banks' ability to issue new loans in Estonia," Eesti Pank said.

Estonia's banking sector remains strong

Despite the risks, the central bank said Estonia's banking sector remains strong and capable of absorbing potential shocks.

Rapid growth in domestic deposits has helped banks finance lending and reduced their need to raise money in bond markets. Eesti Pank also noted that banks maintain large liquidity buffers and strong profitability, while capital accumulated over time helps cover potential loan losses.

Because of rapid loan growth, Eesti Pank decided to keep the countercyclical capital buffer requirement for banks at 1.5 percent.

"This requirement, together with other capital requirements, helps ensure that banks have sufficient capital to absorb possible loan losses and can continue lending even during more difficult economic conditions," the central bank said.

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