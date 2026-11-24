There are places in Estonia where people want to live and businesses want to grow, yet the lack of suitable housing stands in the way of both, writes Kuldar Leis.

We all know Estonia is more than just Tallinn and Tartu. But a look at where new homes are being built tells a different story. New apartment buildings continue to rise in larger cities, while in smaller regional centers the completion of a new residential building can be a once-in-years event, even in places where businesses are growing, jobs are available and people would like to live.

We often discuss how to bring economic activity and residents to smaller towns. We invest in roads, railways, power grids and other infrastructure, all of which are essential. What we discuss less is where the people who are supposed to take those jobs are expected to live.

Take Põlva, where I am from. Several successful technology companies operate there, and many of their employees commute from Tartu and beyond. Some would likely consider moving to Põlva, but there is a shortage of modern, high-quality rental housing.

Imagine a specialist who receives an attractive job offer in Põlva. The work is interesting, the salary is good and the living environment is appealing. Should that person immediately buy an apartment or build a house? Of course not. Most people first want to get to know a place and see whether the new job and community are a good fit. If suitable rental housing is unavailable, they may continue commuting from Tartu or choose a different job altogether.

As a result, the job exists, the worker exists, but the two cannot be matched because there is nowhere to live. To be fair, several new apartment projects are already planned or under construction in Põlva, so the market may ultimately meet demand on its own.

In Muhu municipality, a former nursing home was renovated with support from KredEx in 2019 and converted into 16 apartments. All are occupied, and local officials say there is a constant waiting list. Another building with eight to 10 apartments would currently satisfy local demand.

"As a result, the job exists, the worker exists, but the two cannot be matched because there is nowhere to live."

The situation in Otepää is different, but the problem is the same. According to the municipality's mayor, only three rental apartments were recently available there, even as local businesses and institutions seek new employees. The shortage of rental housing makes recruiting specialists more difficult, and the municipality lacks suitable sites for new housing projects.

Muhu's mayor has argued that housing shortages may be even more acute in active rural regions where jobs and interest in relocating exist, but the real estate market is largely absent.

These examples demonstrate that there are regions in Estonia where people want to live and businesses want to expand, but the lack of suitable housing prevents both.

Building a new apartment building in Põlva, Paide or Valga is not dramatically cheaper than building one in Tallinn. Construction materials and labor cost roughly the same, while sale and rental prices are significantly lower in smaller towns. For developers, that means greater risk and lower potential returns. Banks are also more cautious because there are fewer comparable real estate transactions in those areas.

New apartments are not built because the market is too small, but the market cannot grow because there is nowhere for people to live. That does not mean the state should start constructing apartment buildings in every small town. That would neither be sensible nor our goal. Instead, the state can help create conditions that make investment viable for private developers.

We have begun working with the European Investment Bank to develop a financing model that would help bring quality rental housing to smaller towns and regional centers. The initial goal is to create opportunities for roughly 1,000 new apartments across Estonia. Interest has been substantial, with municipalities proposing about 130 potential investment projects, demonstrating that demand exists. Our objective is for entrepreneurs to build and invest, while the state helps remove barriers that currently hold back investment.

One option is to combine smaller projects from different regions into larger investment packages. If a single 10-unit apartment building appears too risky for a bank, a portfolio of multiple projects may become attractive to lenders.

Greater scale can help reduce costs, spread risks and attract long-term financing. This means municipalities and small developers do not have to solve every problem alone. One crucial condition remains: every project must be based on real demand and sound economic reasoning.

There is little point in building new apartments in places where there are no jobs and no interest in settling there. That is why municipalities and local employers must be involved from the start. Municipalities best understand local needs and can help identify suitable sites and planning solutions. Businesses know what kinds of employees they need. Developers understand construction and market risks. The state's role is to bring these parties together and help them find workable solutions.

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