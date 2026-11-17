The government plans to build 1,000 apartments in rural areas to address a market failure. The problem is real, but the solution is wrong, writes Risto Abel. The state's role should be to create the necessary conditions, and developers will follow on their own.

The Ministry of Climate plans to launch a pilot project next year that would see about 1,000 new apartments built in Estonia's small towns. Deputy Secretary General Ivo Jaanisoo recently said that the private sector is not currently building housing in places such as Paide or Põlva. Construction costs there are similar to those in Tallinn, but sales and rental prices are much lower. Under the government's vision, the first apartment buildings could be completed by 2030.

I agree with the diagnosis. Outside the Tallinn and Tartu regions, very few new homes are being built, even though roughly one-third of Estonia's population lives there. One obstacle is access to financing. Banks struggle to assess risks because there are relatively few comparable real estate transactions in these areas. I cannot agree, however, with the proposed solution. The state should not build apartments. It should build roads, power lines, water and sewer infrastructure. Developers will come on their own once the necessary conditions are in place.

I know this from experience, and Kohila is a positive example. It can be reached from Tallinn in about half an hour by either car or train. Kohila is indeed closer to Tallinn than Paide, but that is exactly the point. Good rail and road connections have effectively brought it closer to the capital.

The state can also bring other smaller communities closer to economic centers, both literally and figuratively. Some so-called "depressed small towns" may actually offer a better quality of life than large cities.

Apartments do not create demand, good connections do

People do not move somewhere simply because a vacant rental apartment is available. They relocate where jobs exist or where they can reasonably commute to work. If those opportunities are absent, even a newly built state-owned apartment will not keep them there. That is why taxpayer money would be better invested in infrastructure.

Good roads, efficient rail connections, water and sewer systems, high-speed internet, electricity connections and industrial parks all increase the attractiveness of a region. They attract employers. An apartment building constructed through a state support program increases the value of only a single property.

The risks also need to be discussed. Ultimately, the risk of vacant apartments will fall on taxpayers. The ministry itself has identified the largest unanswered question as who will pay for apartments that stand empty. If a municipality has to guarantee rental income for a state-backed housing project, that money comes from the same budget used to build roads and kindergartens.

A small market is also fragile. In a small town, just a few dozen state-supported rental apartments may be enough to satisfy several years' worth of demand. In addition, state-subsidized rental units could make it difficult for private developers to compete. If municipalities guarantee rental income, operators may no longer have to respond to genuine market conditions. That would also violate principles of fair competition. Private developers, meanwhile, must bear construction costs and risks themselves and may lose any incentive to invest in such areas. As a result, the market failure the state wants to solve could actually worsen.

What the state should do

The state's responsibility is to provide infrastructure, not become a housing developer. A sensible model would have the state or local government prepare building plots by completing detailed planning, utility connections and roads, while private developers construct the housing. This creates a logical division of responsibilities.

A good place to start would be the 100 plots that municipalities have already proposed for the ministry's project. The state could help build the necessary infrastructure there. Priority should also be given to areas that already have jobs and strong transport links or where such opportunities are expected to emerge in the near future.

The state already has one useful tool. The Rural Development Foundation's housing co-loan program helps people buy, build or renovate homes in rural areas, even when banks are unwilling to lend because of low collateral values. This is the right approach because it helps people acquire homes themselves instead of having the state build rental housing for them. That program should be expanded and further developed rather than supplemented with a new and more expensive system.

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