X!

1,000 new apartments to be built in Estonia's smaller towns

News
New apartment buildings.
New apartment buildings. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

One thousand modern apartments will be built in Estonia's small towns under a new project to address the lack of new housing outside the Tallinn and Tartu regions.

The Ministry of Climate will manage the state-backed pilot project, which launches next year. The ministry's deputy secretary general Ivo Jaanisoo said the aim is to make quality housing available across the country.

A third of Estonia's population lives outside the Tallinn and Tartu regions and would like to have modern homes.

"At present, the private sector does not build apartment buildings in places like Paide or Põlva, for example, because construction work costs just as much there as in Tallinn, but the sale or rental price of a new apartment remains significantly lower. In addition, developers and financiers fear that tenants may not be found for all the apartments immediately or in the longer term," Jaanisoo said.

The ministry is now working to develop a financing model with the European Investment Bank. The scheme would bring together new residential developments in small towns into a larger portfolio. The idea behind the model is that economies of scale would help reduce costs and attract private banks to support apartment buildings with loans.

Who will pay for empty apartments?

The apartment building pilot project is due to start in 2027.

"We have currently received proposals from local governments for more than 100 plots of land across Estonia. A selection will have to be made from these, and the local governments themselves will also have to give their final say on whether they really want to participate in this project. All of this will happen at the beginning of next year," Jaanisoo said.

The main question is who should foot the bill for empty apartments.

One solution would be for the city or municipality to guarantee the developer rental income when an apartment has no occupant.

However, Jaanisoo said there are several options under discussion.

"There is also the possibility of having the developer assume some of the vacancy risk themselves, but this is, of course, another cost that could push rents unreasonably high. [...] The financial risk could also be assumed by a local employer, for example. It could be assumed in some form by the central government or the developer. We will arrive at a solution in the coming months," Jaanisoo said.

Once the financing model and plan are in place, the state will announce a tender to find builders and operators. Jaanisoo said detailed plans are already in place for many of the plots, which would allow developers to quickly plan new buildings.

The first new apartment buildings could be completed by 2030.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Urmet Kook

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:10

Erkki Keldo: Forestry debate often confuses hectares and cubic meters

13:31

World's oldest Brandt's bat lives in Estonian cave

13:19

Experts: Foreign policy uncertainty to intensify after Democrats win US midterms

13:03

Flash estimate: Prices rose 3.6% in October on year

12:58

Center and SDE gain ground while EKRE and Reform slide in latest poll

12:15

86,000 junk vehicles remain on registry and face new vehicle tax

11:50

Estonian MEP: Trump's wings will be clipped after midterm election results

11:35

Six bidders vie for former film archive property in Tallinn

11:01

Estonian travel enthusiast finds cold winds, warm locals in Faroe Islands

10:50

Harri Tiido: On foreign policy views of Marine Le Pen's party

be prepared!

Most Read articles

02.11

Hackers raised freezer temperature at Selver supermarket to +50°C

03.11

Estonia's foreign worker quota to be set at 2,500 in 2027

30.10

Estonian unicorn Pipedrive announces 'major' restructuring, office closures

08:08

1,000 new apartments to be built in Estonia's smaller towns

03.11

Minister: Estonia must expand defenses despite maintenance risks

03.11

Consumer inspection finds violations in all e-scooters checked

02.11

Latvia's insolvent Valka stops cooperation programs with Estonia's Valga

03.11

Tartu's 'self-service bar' scrutinized over underage and takeout drinking fears

03.11

Estonian-American producer umru to headline Tallinn club on Saturday

03.11

Funding shortfall forces museum of communist crimes to cut Holocaust section and other exhibits

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo