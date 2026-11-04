Six bidders vie for former film archive property in Tallinn

Six offers were submitted for the property in Tallinn's Pelgulinn neighborhood, a site once used by the National Archives and marketed as a potential future real estate development.

The property is located at the end of Ristiku tänav and has previously been a home to the Tallinn garrison headquarters guardhouse and later the film archive.

The Tallinn garrison commandant's building, constructed in the early 1950s, was transferred to the Film Archive in the 1990s. Last year, however, the National Archives moved its operations, including the Film Archive, to the National Library building's Endla tänav wing.

State's real estate firm Riigi Kinnisvara AS (RKAS) put the property up for auction with a starting price of €790,000. The auction, initially scheduled to close on November 2, was extended until November 3 after a technical issue prevented some bidders from submitting offers.

Ristiku 84. Autor/allikas: RKAS

RKAS sales manager Marko Künnapas said six offers were received before the deadline.

"At the moment, we cannot disclose the highest bidder or the amount offered because the bids must first be reviewed for compliance with the auction terms and the results confirmed by the RKAS management board," Künnapas said.

The property at Ristiku 84 includes a stone main building and an auxiliary building, as well as a local gas-powered boiler plant with two boilers.

According to the sales listing, the spacious fenced property provides ideal conditions for a future real estate development project.

Under Tallinn's current comprehensive plan, Ristiku 84 is located in an area designated primarily for apartment buildings. However, the draft North Tallinn comprehensive plan envisions the area as a mixed-use zone focused mainly on business activity.

Ristiku 84. Autor/allikas: RKAS

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