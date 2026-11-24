Sales software developer Pipedrive has notified the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund that 236 employees will lose their jobs as part of a collective layoff.

The group currently employs nearly 800 people, 380 of whom are based in Estonia, business daily Äripäev reports.

The number of layoffs reported to the Unemployment Insurance Fund represents 62 percent of the company's workforce in Estonia.

The cuts will hit the company's Lisbon office, which employs 220 people, even harder, as it is set to close, Äripäev reported a month ago. The Prague office, which employed around 40 people, will also close, while the layoffs will also affect developers based in Berlin.

According to Pipedrive CEO Paulo Cunha, operations will be consolidated into fewer locations so that more of Pipedrive's core teams can work in the same offices.

ERR News previously reported that Pipedrive was cutting 219 jobs in Tallinn and 48 in Tartu.

Read more in Äripäev (in Estonian).

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