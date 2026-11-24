Hiiumaa municipality plans to increase its childbirth benefit to €1,000 and pay most of it out during the seventh month of pregnancy, helping families cover travel and accommodation costs now that they must leave the island for planned births.

The proposal is linked to changes in maternity care arrangements, said Hiiumaa Mayor Hergo Tasuja.

"The reason is that routine maternity services have no longer been available on the island since July 1, and families now travel to Kuressaare or the mainland to give birth," Tasuja said.

Under the current system, the benefit is paid in installments after a child is born. The proposed change would provide most of the support before birth, when families face costs related to preparations, travel and accommodation.

The municipal council is expected to make a final decision on the size and payment schedule of the benefit in December, Tasuja added.

Hiiumaa Mayor Hergo Tasuja. Source: Kaja Hiis-Rinne

Statistics show that giving birth away from the island has already become common for Hiiumaa families. Last year, 50 births were registered to Hiiumaa families, of which 22 took place at the local hospital. Over the past five years, the island has averaged about 60 births per year, with roughly half occurring on Hiiumaa and half planned on the mainland.

The future of maternity care was discussed at a November 16 meeting at the North Estonia Medical Centre involving representatives of Hiiumaa municipality, the Ministry of Social Affairs, the Health Insurance Fund, hospitals and professional associations.

Because permanent national solutions will take time to develop, Hiiumaa's municipal government and council are also considering a one-time support payment to help cover unavoidable expenses related to traveling off the island for childbirth.

Municipal officials stress that the measure would be only a temporary solution and would not replace the need for a national funding model that takes Hiiumaa's geographic circumstances into account.

Participants at the meeting agreed to establish a national working group to map care pathways for expectant mothers and newborns and develop a clear plan for both planned births and emergency situations.

Prenatal care will continue to be provided on Hiiumaa, and expectant mothers can still visit a local midwife at Hiiumaa Hospital. Planned births will take place at hospitals on the mainland or, if preferred, in Kuressaare. Emergency obstetric care will continue to be available at Hiiumaa Hospital under existing arrangements.

Municipal officials and members of the national working group also plan to hold a public discussion on the island in the near future to explain the current arrangements, present future plans and answer residents' questions.

Since July 1, women on Hiiumaa have no longer been able to give birth on their home island. Although Hiiumaa Hospital had the facilities needed for maternity care, staffing shortages became a growing problem. A pediatrician retired on July 1, the hospital lacked a gynecologist on four days in September, and in October it faced periods of about a week without an anesthesiologist.

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