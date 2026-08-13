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Eesti Pank to issue Hiiumaa‑themed €2 coin

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A special‑design coin dedicated to Hiiumaa. The design competition was won by Kaupo Kangro’s concept 'Dageida.'.
A special‑design coin dedicated to Hiiumaa. The design competition was won by Kaupo Kangro’s concept 'Dageida.'. Source: Eesti Pank
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Eesti Pank will issue a special‑design €2 coin honoring Hiiumaa in 2027, featuring the island's Kõpu Lighthouse.

The central motif of the coin is Hiiumaa's landmark, the Kõpu Lighthouse, surrounded by sea waves, with the light beams reflecting the striped pattern of Hiiumaa's traditional folk skirt. This pattern is an important part of the island's identity, symbolizing continuity and resilience, and representing the security of the home island.

The design is by Kaupo Kangro.

The Kõpu Lighthouse was completed in its original form in 1531 and is the third‑oldest operating lighthouse in the world.

One million coins dedicated to Hiiumaa will be minted and released into circulation through retail channels. The coin will be valid as official legal tender throughout the euro area.

Hiiumaa, known for its distinctive nature and long maritime history, will open Eesti Pank's new coin series dedicated to Estonia's counties. The aim of the series is to highlight the diversity and cultural uniqueness of Estonia's regions.

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Editor: Argo Ideon

Source: Eesti Pank

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