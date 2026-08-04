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Photos: Crowds queue up as new batch of Sipsik coin cards goes on sale

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People lining the block outside the Bank of Estonia in Tallinn, where a second issue of commemorative 'Sipsik' coin cards went on sale at noon, Tuesday, August 4, 2026.
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People queued round the block at the Bank of Estonia museum in Tallinn on Tuesday lunchtime, hoping to snap up one of the new issue of beloved children's character Sipsik-themed commemorative coins.

The Bank of Estonia (Eesti Pank) first issued the special-design €2 commemorative coin dedicated to Sipsik, a character from Estonian children's literature, in early June.

The event marked the character's 65th anniversary, but the initial run of 8,500 collector's edition Sipsik coins were snapped up so quickly that the central bank issued a second batch of the same number of coin cards

These went on sale at the Bank of Estonia museum's shop on Tuesday. A maximum of two coin cards per customer were permitted at the store. The commemorative cards together with coin inset cost €12.40 each.

The total of 17,000 collector's coin cards released does not increase the total circulation, as one million of the €2 coins had been minted. The new batch of 8,500 coins was simply taken from this stock.

The Sipsik 65th anniversary commemorative coin card. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The €2 coins are legal tender throughout the euro zone and are being released into general circulation via retail outlets as well. The coins had already been made available to buy online from Monday from 100 Kingitust.

The coin card was designed by graphic artist Vladimir Taiger, who also designed Estonia's kroon currency, in circulation 1992-2010. Artist and writer Piret Raud created the text.

The coin's design is based on Edgar Valter's original artwork and was created by designer Ivar Sakk.

The Sipsik coin cards are available from the Bank of Estonia museum on Estonia pst 11 between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays and 11:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, from today, Tuesday, August 4.

Two-euro commemorative coins bear a special design relevant to the culture, events and themes of the issuing member state.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

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