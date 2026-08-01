Police will not control queue 'place buying' at Narva border

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) and the Ministry of Interior are not planning to crack down on people selling places in the queue at the Narva border crossing as wait times increase due to summer tourism to Russia.

The Ministry of the Interior and the PPA said they are aware that places in the queue are being sold around the Narva border crossing, Interior Minister Igor Taro (Eesti 200) acknowledged in response to a question submitted by MP Aleksandr Tsaplõgin (Centre Party).

Queues at Estonia's land borders increase considerably in the summer as Russians living abroad and international tourists visit Russia. Flights from Europe were suspended following the start of the full-scale invasion, and Finland closed its borders after migration pressure several years ago. Estonia has also reduced the operational hours at the border to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Taro noted that the queue forms in a public space and that there are no regulations governing the line. "The PPA monitors the situation from the perspective of public order and safety. If violations or conflicts arise, the police intervene," he said.

The minister confirmed that the police assess every report indicating possible organized crime. "If specific cases contain indications of threats, extortion or other criminal activity, they are investigated and, if necessary, proceedings are initiated. It has not been confirmed that this involves a criminal group," he noted.

Minister of the Interior Igor Taro. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

The police have received reports concerning the area around the Narva border crossing, but they do not amount statistically to the volume or pattern that would indicate a widespread, systematic wave of violence or extortion.

"Reports involving threats, the risk of violence or damage to property are reviewed and, where necessary, misdemeanor or criminal proceedings are initiated if the legal grounds are met," Taro said.

In 2025, the police received 46 reports that places in the queue were being sold at Peetri Square in Narva. This year, they have received 16 such reports. Last year, there were 62 reports of public order violations, while this year the number stands at 17," the minister said.

"At the same time, it cannot be said that all of these reports are related to the border queue. Over the past two years, seven offense reports have been filed. In two cases, criminal offenses involving either theft or causing bodily injury were reported, while the remaining five involved misdemeanors, including damaging another person's property, consuming alcohol in a public place, or disobeying or insulting officials."

No proceedings have been initiated on the basis of reports about selling places in the queue. The situations have been resolved by Narva police officers, and those selling places in the queue have been removed from the line, Taro added.

Peetri plats in 2024. Source: Jenny Va / ERR

'Avoid travelling to Russia'

Asked why, despite the well-known problem, there is no permanent police presence or regular patrols near the border crossing to prevent unlawful activity, Taro replied that the law does not assign the police the task of organizing the queue of pedestrians crossing the border in a public space.

"However, the police are responsible for maintaining public order. Around the Narva border crossing, patrols and police presence are deployed on a risk-based basis where there is a greater threat to public order or security. Maintaining a permanent stationary police presence wherever a queue forms is neither practical nor proportionate. If conflicts or the threat of violence arise, people can call 112, and the police will respond," the minister said.

Tsaplõgin also asked what specific measures the Ministry of the Interior intends to take to stop the illegal sale of queue places.

"The PPA will continue to maintain public order through risk-based patrols and by responding to specific incidents. People are continually reminded of the complexity of crossing the border and the need to take into account long waiting times, restrictions and unexpected changes to border crossing procedures," Taro said.

Adding: "As a representative of the government, I support the recommendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and likewise advise people to avoid travelling to Russia altogether!"

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