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Estonia extends overnight Russia border closures indefinitely

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Koidula border checkpoint in Setomaa, Southeastern Estonia.
Koidula border checkpoint in Setomaa, Southeastern Estonia. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
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Estonia is cutting its road and rail border checkpoint hours with Russia to 12 hours a day indefinitely, extending the 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. schedule already in place.

The Koidula, Luhamaa and Narva-1 road border checkpoints will continue operating daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with rail crossings to follow the same schedule.

The limited hours, introduced earlier this year through the end of August, had been set to improve border security and staffing.

Interior Minister Igor Taro (Eesti 200) said Thursday's government decision comes against the backdrop of broader EU-Russia relations, which are shaped by Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

"The restrictions were also aimed at strengthening border security, improving our ability to respond to border incidents and boosting customs enforcement," he continued. "Those needs have not changed."

The Interior Ministry said closing Estonia's eastern border overnight has allowed the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) and Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA) to better utilize staff, including increasing daytime staffing to carry out full customs checks.

Cross-border traffic to the east has also continued to decline. About 444,000 people crossed through Estonia's Narva-1, Luhamaa and Koidula road border checkpoints during the first half of 2026, down 13 percent from roughly 512,000 on year.

Vehicle crossings fell even more sharply, dropping 20 percent from about 43,500 to 35,000, while rail traffic has also dropped significantly.

Despite recurring public debate on the issue, however, Taro said there is currently no need for Estonia to fully close its border with Russia.

He said Estonia currently lacks a threat assessment indicating a more serious need to justify a full closure.

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Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

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