X!

Police find €3,000 in cash in pockets of suspected money mule

News
Cash found in the Latvian resident’s pockets.
Cash found in the Latvian resident’s pockets. Source: PPA
News

Officers from the Northern Prefecture detained a 37‑year‑old Latvian resident in Tallinn on Monday, discovering €3,000 in cash in his pockets. Police believe he acted as a money mule in a series of fraud cases.

According to the suspicion, the man traveled to various locations across Estonia, visited the homes of fraud victims, collected cash from them and used their bank cards to withdraw additional money.

Valmar Viitak, head of the serious‑crimes unit at the Northern Prefecture's criminal bureau, said police received a report a month ago: a victim had received calls from scammers posing as bank and police officials.

The scammers told the victim that a virus had been found on their phone that could compromise banking data. Under their influence, the victim repeatedly entered their PIN‑1 and PIN‑2 codes, enabling scammers to take out a loan in the victim's name and make transfers from their account. The victim also handed over their bank card. After becoming suspicious, the victim contacted police, who immediately began investigating. Officers interviewed the victim and gathered evidence that led them to the suspect.

Läti elaniku taskutest leitud sularaha Autor/allikas: Politsei

Over the past month, police received four more similar reports from different counties. Investigations were launched in all cases, and current information suggests the same 37‑year‑old man collected cash in all five incidents. The five fraud episodes resulted in at least €36,000 stolen from victims.

"Northern Prefecture officers detained the suspect in Tallinn shortly after he stepped off a bus arriving from Haapsalu. We found nearly €3,000 in cash in his pockets, and we have reason to believe he had just collected money from another victim," Viitak said.

"During a search of his belongings, we found 41 bank cards belonging to other people, three identity documents and one residence permit," Viitak added. Police will contact everyone whose bank card was found in the suspect's possession.

According to Marko Moorlat, prosecutor at the Northern District Prosecutor's Office, evidence gathered so far indicates the man knowingly participated in the criminal scheme.

"He came to Estonia deliberately to earn easy money at the expense of victims, especially the elderly," Moorlat said.

Given the number of crimes, the large number of victims, and the fact that the man has no ties to Estonia and could evade pretrial proceedings, prosecutors requested that he be taken into custody.

The court agreed, and the man must remain in jail for at least two months during the investigation.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Argo Ideon

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:45

Estonia's first professional golf tournament tees off

17:19

Top decathlete Janek Õiglane retires, becomes coach

16:45

Michal: No new candidates, Reform backs Ülle Madise for president

16:40

Estonian conscripts allowed to grow beards, but stubble still off‑limits

15:54

'Bronze Soldier' Night proved Estonia is a sovereign nation, says former PM

15:50

Major police operation in Tallinn targets illegal migrants Updated

15:43

Tram to Tallinn Airport reopens in August

15:10

Report says Estonia's working life could stretch to 45 years as lifespans rise

14:31

Turkish Airlines: Entry into Russian airspace was a one‑off weather-related decision

14:29

Powerful El Niño's ripple effects could eventually reach Estonia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

28.07

Tallinn's Nevsky Cathedral may be sold, demolished or made into a museum

15:50

Major police operation in Tallinn targets illegal migrants Updated

29.07

Estonia's first remotely operated taxi crash raises accountability questions

29.07

Gallery: Rare medieval rings, coins and other artifacts uncovered at Siuru dig site

08:47

63 migrants from Belarus caught in Estonia last week and more expected, PPA says

29.07

Entrepreneurs investing millions in Estonia's largest data center

29.07

EU official enters presidential race, with a focus on the economy

29.07

1790 naval battle of Tallinn monument to be relocated to Aegna Island

29.07

New nature-focused spa hotel opens on Lake Peipus in Ida-Viru County

29.07

Triin Talk: How to save Tallinn's Old Town from the rats

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo