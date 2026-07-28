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Hiiumaa and Saaremaa residents can soon travel with discounted tickets

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The TS Laevad ferry Tiiu in port at Virtsu.
The TS Laevad ferry Tiiu in port at Virtsu. Source: TS Laevad
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The Ministry of Regional Affairs has revoked time-limited changes for discounted ferry tickets for Saaremaa and Hiiumaa following strong criticism.

Under the initial proposal, residents of Saaremaa and Hiiumaa would have had to wait 36 ​​hours after a disruption to the direct ferry link between the two islands before they could take a detour through the mainland using a discounted ticket.

The plan met with strong opposition from island residents. 

Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture Hendrik Johannes Terras (Eesti 200) explained that a new system is set to take effect this autumn, allowing permanent residents of Saaremaa and Hiiumaa to travel from the mainland to the neighboring island at a discounted rate year-round.

"The mechanism will be the same as the one currently used, where the discount applies to the passenger and the vehicle under the same conditions. Eligibility is based on official residency registration in either municipality," Terras added.

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