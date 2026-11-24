Tartu City Government submitted the city's €365.5 million draft budget for next year to the city council, an increase of 4 percent from this year. Child benefits will also rise.

Of Tartu's €365.5 million budget, operating revenues account for €276.3 million, while operating expenditure totals €257 million.

The city's largest source of revenue continues to be personal income tax. According to forecasts, income tax revenue will be 3 percent higher than this year.

The city government also plans to raise land tax next year, which is expected to bring €7.5 million into the city's coffers instead of the current €5 million, said Tartu Deputy Mayor Martin Bek.

"We are continuing with the same plan, under which [land tax] is 1 percent for residential land and 2 percent for commercial and other land. Year on year, [land tax] can increase by up to 50 percent," Bek said.

A total of €71.4 million has been earmarked for investments. For example, the city will renovate Miina Härma High School at a cost of €4.9 million. A further €1 million each has been earmarked for the construction of the Ujula tänav extension and the reconstruction of the pedestrian and cycle path on Väike kaar.

Tartu's Downtown Cultural Center "Siuru." Source: 3+1 Architects

Some €900,000 will go toward improving shelters and €19 million toward the construction of the Siuru cultural center, of which €14 million will come from a grant from the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, Bek said.

"The focus continues to be on schools, kindergartens and access to education, both in terms of content and infrastructure. The living environment, roads, streets and public spaces. We will certainly also place greater emphasis on crisis resilience," he said.

Of the total investment sum, €17.4 million will come from borrowing. This is twice as much as in this year's budget. However, the debt burden will remain within the temporarily permitted limits, rising to 66 percent of operating revenues, Bek noted.

"If we want to undertake additional projects in the city, there is no other option than to cover the shortfall in the investment budget through borrowing. In my opinion, that in itself is not a problem – we are not covering current operating expenses with borrowed money, but building facilities with a long service life," he said.

Budget 'concerning' and 'optimistic'

However, Daniel Kõiv, a Social Democrat and deputy chair of the Tartu City Council Finance Committee, said the continued increase in the debt burden was concerning.

"While five years ago we paid €2,500 in interest, today the City of Tartu pays €20,000 every day to banks in interest alone. Despite spending more and borrowing more, investment in urban space – cycle paths and other infrastructure used by pedestrians – has actually been reduced," he said.

Anneli Ott, chair of the Center Party group on Tartu City Council, said the budget appeared overly optimistic.

"Given the economic forecast, this budget is overly optimistic in terms of increasing revenues to balance the budget. Considering the currently changing economic forecasts, we could take a more conservative approach. The current approach of increasing the debt burden will limit our budgetary options for many years to come," Ott said.

Child benefits rise

For the first time in several years, the city will also raise its school allowance for children entering first grade from €50 to €100.

The childbirth allowance will also increase, from €512 to €800 for the first and second child and from €640 to €1,000 for the third and each subsequent child.

The opposition, however, considers these to be pre-election moves.

Bek said the increases in allowances had nothing to do with elections and were instead important steps that would yield returns in the longer term.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!