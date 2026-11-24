Luminor Bank's Chief Economist Lenno Uusküla said the government's decision to ease the cost of district heating and network fees during the upcoming heating season will have a "very significant impact" on consumers.

In addition to eliminating Elering's transmission network fee and compensating electricity and gas network charges, the government will reimburse household consumers for 80 percent of district heating costs above €110 per megawatt-hour.

"Relatively few people are affected, but the sums involved are actually quite substantial," Uusküla told Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"Heating can cost €150 per megawatt-hour, whereas the average in Tallinn is €80. So people in these areas may be paying €200 to heat a two-room apartment, which would normally cost €100. And if 80 percent of that difference is now covered, then it really will have a very significant impact in these areas," he explained.

Uusküla disagrees with Minister of Finance Jürgen Ligi's (Reform) comments that the support measure will accelerate inflation.

"It is rather the opposite. If it is done in such a way that people's heating bills decrease, Statistics Estonia will also measure it in such a way that heating bills for these people rise less or are even lower than last year, meaning that inflation will be lower. This means that all indexation adjustments linked to consumer prices will be smaller. So government expenditure will ultimately also be lower. And the overall inflationary environment will actually be calmer," Uusküla said.

The economist estimates that a support measure to ease heating bills in Narva, for example, could cost the government a few million euros.

Speaking about the high price of district heating this winter compared with last winter, he said the reason was the price of gas.

"What has driven prices up is the price of gas, which this year is once again three times higher than it was before the coronavirus pandemic and even a year ago," Uusküla said

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