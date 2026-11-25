Estonia's minimum wage will rise by 5.4 percent next year to €997 per month and €5.93 per hour, under an agreement struck by the Estonian Trade Union Confederation and the Estonian Employers' Confederation.

In 2026, the minimum wage was set at €946 per month and €5.67 per hour. It was introduced on April 1, instead of the customary January 1, as it took longer than usual to reach an agreement.

This means a monthly increase of €51 and an hourly rise of 26 cents next year.

Estonian Employers' Confederation CEO Hando Sutter said the minimum wage will rise by 5.4 percent next year, more than twice the forecast rate of price increases.

"At the same time, outside Harju and Tartu counties, the new minimum wage will exceed 50 percent of the regional average wage, and an even faster increase could lead to job losses in several regions of Estonia. The minimum wage can only rise sustainably alongside productivity, but in recent years wages have grown faster than productivity. To increase productivity, businesses need a stable tax environment and decisions from the state that support investment, while employees can most reliably increase their wages by developing their skills," he said.

Estonian Trade Union Confederation head Kaia Vask said employees and their families may spend the majority of their wages on bills and food.

"It makes a big difference whether they receive higher wages for work done in January or have to wait until spring. The wage increase may provide exactly the amount they are short of to pay their winter heating bill, as the purchasing power of Estonia's minimum wage remains the lowest in the European Union," she said.

Vask estimates that around 37,000 people in Estonia earn the minimum wage or close to it.

The government must now approve the change.

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