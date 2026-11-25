Small-scale cider producers in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Finland are looking to gain a foothold in Australia's market with a new €1.5 million European Union-funded project.

The three-year BALT-FIN-CIDER project targets craft cider producers, as well as producers of cider by-products and beverages. It aims to launch exports from Latvia, Estonia, and Finland to Australia under the shared Baltic Cider brand.

The scheme organizes joint marketing and sales activities, product presentations, training, and help to establish contacts in Australia.

Raili Mengel, CEO of the Estonian Rural Tourism Association, which is leading the project in Estonia, told newspaper Maaleht that "Australia is neither an easy nor cheap export market for Estonian small producers," but there are "several opportunities."

These include Australia's well-established cider culture and open-minded consumers, and that Estonian, Latvian and Finnish ciders have a distinctive character because they use apples grown in cool climates.

"Thirdly, we are not going there to compete with mass production. Our target group is consumers who value craft drinks, so-called boutique stores," she said.

Several companies have already sent their products to Australia for promotion and sale "to introduce the product, get feedback, and find distributors," Mengel said.

She stressed the importance of the four countries working together as they can "share the costs and offer buyers a much more diverse product range."

Sulev Nõmmann, CEO of cider house Kodas in Põlva County, said it would not have been possible for the company to enter the Australian market without the project.

"We've always liked to do weird things," he told Maaleht. "It's an interesting, big market. Australia itself is a wine country, there's not a lot of cider production there, so there's little competition."

Kodas' products have been shown at trade fairs and the company has opened an online store for the Australian market.

Karmo Haas from Tori Cider Farm was not so optimistic because even with some initial success, Australia's remoteness is still a big issue. ""Let's take it easy and see how it goes," he said.

The BALT-FIN-CIDER project spans May 2025-April 2028, and producers can apply throughout the project period.

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