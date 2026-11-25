Although Estonia's national development plan pledges to reduce drug-related deaths to zero by 2030, 83 people had already died of drug overdoses as of September this year.

"In Tallinn, we don't really have a dedicated detoxification service where we can refer patients for treatment," said psychiatrist Kaiti Redlich. "Children access psychiatric care through an e-consultation via their family doctor's office, but there is no specific place where someone can simply walk in off the street and say, 'Hello, I have this problem. Can you help me?'" Redlich said.

In her view, the problem is not that help is unavailable in Estonia, but rather that there is no clear system or structure in place to guide people on where to turn when they need help.

At the same time, rapid access to treatment is critical. "Someone who uses drugs won't wait two weeks or two months. When they realize they need treatment and are ready for it that very day, there has to be somewhere for them to go," Redlich explained.

Sharing his own experience, 19-year-old rapper Jan-Martti Kaljuvee, who has overcome addiction, confirmed that help was also unavailable in his hometown of Haapsalu.

"I've been through rehab and when I made that decision, I essentially had to move to an entirely different county, more than 50 kilometers from home," Kaljuvee recalled. He eventually found help online by signing up for the Village of Hope (Lootuse Küla) rehabilitation program.

Choices had to be made after cutbacks

Ministry of Social Affairs public health adviser Kristiin Mikko acknowledged that treatment capacity was inadequate but attributed this to state budget cuts.

"Unfortunately, this sector has not been spared the budget cuts made due to security needs and we have tried to preserve the services we consider the highest priority," Mikko said.

She confirmed that detoxification treatment is unavailable in Tallinn and that Viljandi Hospital has just seven beds for such treatment. "With funding for the sector having been cut, we simply don't have the resources to create additional treatment places, even if we wanted to," Mikko added.

According to Mikko, long-term inpatient addiction treatment in Estonia is currently available at only a handful of facilities in Narva and at Viljandi Hospital, which is clearly insufficient. Budget cuts also cost the harm reduction organization Ööhaldjad (Night Fairies), which previously worked in cooperation with the National Institute for Health Development (TAI), its state funding this year.

Actor Jan Uuspõld, who previously received help at a psychiatric clinic ward on Paldiski maantee, said it took a whole team — a doctor, psychologists and therapists — to help him overcome his addiction, but gaining admission was extremely difficult.

"I'm surprised the private sector doesn't offer this kind of service, given that there would seem to be demand for it," Uuspõld said.

At the same time, Uuspõld pointed out that constant support from loved ones can sometimes do more harm than good for someone struggling with severe addiction, as they may take advantage of it.

"It was much easier for me to get out of it once I'd hit rock bottom, when I no longer even had clothes of my own and never knew where I'd wake up. And at some point, I started asking myself whether I wanted to live or die," Uuspõld said.

Comedian Aleksander Eeri Laupmaa, who used drugs for 10 years, stressed that overcoming addiction requires finding in real life the feeling that drugs once provided. He also called for greater investment in harm reduction and public awareness efforts.

"Most people who fall victim to this kind of addiction are missing something in their lives — the feeling that the substance gives them," Laupmaa explained. "When you find something greater than the substance itself — whether that's faith, extreme sports or music — those are typically the ways people stop using drugs and move on to more productive pursuits," Laupmaa said.

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