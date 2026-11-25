Compulsory schooling could start earlier, with more emphasis on teaching general competencies and social skills in the final year of kindergarten, some experts have said. The Ministry of Education is skeptical.

The Education Forum, which brings together experts in the field of education, has put forward proposals on how to better organize learning.

One of the recommendations is to incorporate the final year of kindergarten into primary education, which currently covers grades 1–3. This means kindergarten education would become compulsory and would focus on developing general competencies.

"Learning in kindergarten is organized quite differently from the first grades of basic school. Subjects are introduced and everything becomes subject-based. Important cross-curricular competencies, such as learning skills, communication skills, certain habits and behavioral habits, are the ones that tend to fall between the subjects," said Krista Loogma, professor emeritus of educational sciences at Tallinn University and a member of the Education Forum's board.

However, Director of Tallinn's Pallasti and Pae kindergartens Piret Kütt said a similar proposal in Norway did not bring many benefits. She said the current preschool education system sufficiently supports the development of basic skills.

"I don't see much point in this. The current preschool education system, such as the one developed in Tallinn, is very strong, together with its support specialists. Each child receives much more support here than in a school class of 24 children, because preschool education has already moved to groups of 20 children. This means teachers have many more opportunities to work with children individually," she said.

The Ministry of Education is also trying to find ways to develop general competencies, but said extending compulsory schooling would have to be very well justified.

Ott Oja, head of the Ministry of Education's Preschool and Basic Education Department, said: "If we look at these objectives, we need to seriously consider whether extending the age range for compulsory schooling is the best way to achieve them. If we see that perhaps this is not the best way, then such an infringement of the rights of children and their families would not be justified either."

According to the Education Forum's experts, the basic school curriculum should also be streamlined to focus on more important knowledge and skills.

In Estonia, children attend kindergarten until they are seven years old.

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