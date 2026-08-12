X!

Continuing education becomes easier for children who've studied abroad

News
Empty classroom in an Estonian school. Photo is illustrative.
Empty classroom in an Estonian school. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Ministry of Education and Research plans to change general upper secondary school admission requirements to ensure fair opportunities for students who have studied abroad or followed an international curriculum.

Admission to upper secondary school requires completion of basic education and the results of basic school final exams are often also an important criterion. However, this makes it difficult for young people who have studied abroad to continue their education in Estonia as the lack of final exam results often means they are directed to international schools, which does not support their integration or return to Estonian society.

Ülle Matsin, head of the Ministry of Education and Research's general and vocational secondary education department, said that every year, around 200 to 300 upper secondary school-age students who completed their basic education abroad want to continue their education in Estonia. Matsin added that children of compulsory school age living in Estonia are required to attend school in any case, which is why she does not consider it fair for children who have studied abroad to be denied admission to schools because they do not have exam results.

"A school has the right and also the obligation to assess and take into account the education acquired abroad. Students do not have to also take final exams in Estonia and schools must therefore describe in their admissions procedures how they will determine whether applications from students returning from abroad meet the requirements. This must be transparent and based on clearly defined criteria, just as it is for all other students."

Urmo Uiboleht, chair of the board of the Estonian Association of School Leaders and head of Tartu Private School, believes the change is important for both schools and students coming to Estonia. He said families arriving from abroad currently do not feel welcome in Estonia because it is difficult to find school places for their children. Equal opportunities would make the country more welcoming and attractive. At the same time, Uiboleht said the new regulation would increase schools' workload by giving them a new area of responsibility.

Matsin, however, said the change would not increase schools' workload because graduates from abroad already come to Estonia to study every year. She added that the change only clarifies admission requirements and does not create a new situation. Schools will, however, need to take into account that students who have studied abroad may have varying levels of Estonian proficiency.

"Schools now have the right to adapt their teaching. These students can, for example, be given an individual curriculum, which may include differences in course content and the amount of time spent studying, to help them bring their Estonian up to the required level."

Matsin said schools would not be left to handle the changes alone and that the Ministry of Education and Research is prepared to provide support in developing admission requirements.

"For example, in connection with the transition to Estonian-language education, we also have a wide range of teaching materials to support Estonian-language learning that schools can use."

In addition to creating fair admission requirements, the changes will also affect admission dates and give schools a clearer legal basis for requesting data from students' graduation certificates and transcripts.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Urmet Kook

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12.08

55 signatures and counting for Ülle Madise's presidential bid; parties meet with Land, Madise Updated

12.08

Fatboy Slim will perform in Estonia for the first time in November

12.08

New houses must be more accessible for people with special needs

12.08

Bill proposes banning people convicted of serious crimes from changing their name

12.08

Expert: Presidential election looks set to head to electoral college

12.08

Andrus Kaarelson: If we do not act fast investments will go to Latvia

12.08

Tartu University Hospital cutting back departments seeing fewer patients

12.08

Experts warn Estonia must act soon to fix health fund deficit or face higher patient costs

12.08

Satirical column. What does Estonia's political elite think about today's solar eclipse?

12.08

Tallinn's trolleybus service to reach Lasnamäe in 3 years

be prepared!

Most Read articles

27.07

Estonia to see partial solar eclipse on August 12

11.08

The Perseid meteor shower reaches its peak this week

10.08

Estonian rally driver hit with ban after Finland police booking

11.08

People from 224 different ethnic nationalities living in Estonia

10.08

Nissan Skyline GT-R hits 416 kph for a new Estonian record at the One Mile Challenge

11.08

62-year-old traffic controller hit and killed by car at Tallinn pedestrian crosswalk

11.08

Kuressaare Airport closure raises tourism concerns during August peak

12.08

Post-WW2 baby boom did not happen in Estonia due to repressions

11.08

Estonians' donations to Ukraine have dried up

11.08

Robot mower sales surge in wake of wider selection and lower prices

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo