Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs says Estonia should have consulted the other two Baltic states before deciding to close its border with Russia.

Riga is weighing closing its own Russian border as well, Kulbergs added, speaking to local broadcaster TV3's "900 sekundes" show.

Kulbergs said the Latvian government and relevant authorities are considering several possible scenarios for closing the border with Russia, with a final decision on next steps expected on Thursday.

The remarks follow the Estonian government's decision last week to suspend all road border crossings with Russia for six months starting Tuesday, December 1, in response to a wave of GRU-linked arson attacks targeting Estonian defense companies, including drone maker Threod Systems and Milrem Robotics.

The Latvian prime minister stressed that the issue must be carefully considered, including how closing the border would affect freight shipments and traffic flows, since some goods are already in transit.

Kulbergs also criticized Estonia for rushing into its decision to close the border ahead of next spring's elections. He said all three Baltic states should coordinate discussions on the issue, as rerouting traffic and freight could affect both Latvia and Lithuania.

Latvia also has yet to decide whether to halt the transit of Russian grain.

He noted that grain transit is tied to both support for Ukraine and efforts to reduce Russia's economic gains, adding that a final decision will be made once all circumstances have been assessed.

Kulbergs said the issue would be discussed in a broader context in the coming weeks, including in cooperation with Ukraine.

While Estonian opposition parties including EKRE, Center, and Isamaa have called for temporarily reinstating checks or full border controls with Latvia — noting that several suspects detained in the recent sabotage plots entered Estonia from Latvia itself — coalition leaders have rejected the move as unnecessary and overly resource-intensive. Interior Ministry Secretary General Tarmo Miilits has estimated that restoring controls along the southern border would cost roughly €65 million, arguing that the funds would be far better spent doubling Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) patrols and strengthening Internal Security Service (ISS) counterintelligence.

Meanwhile, Latvia's State Border Guard expects longer vehicle queues and extra overtime at its own Russian crossings once Estonia's eastern checkpoints close next week.

Both countries have an eastern border with the Russian Federation, while Latvia also shares a border with Belarus, whose regime is aligned with Moscow.

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