A drunk driver caused a traffic accident in which his minor son was seriously injured, but the Prosecutor's Office terminated the criminal proceedings and found that the man's culpability was not great.

In July last year, a Porsche driver caused a serious traffic accident in Tallinn when he lost control of the vehicle while accelerating, drifted into the oncoming lane and collided with an oncoming BMW. The Porsche driver's blood alcohol level was measured at 0.50 per mille. In the collision, a minor boy sitting in the front passenger seat of the Porsche, who was the driver's own son, was seriously injured.

Although the prosecutor found that the Porsche driver was at fault for the accident, the Prosecutor's Office terminated the criminal proceedings against him. According to the prosecutor, the man's culpability was not great and there was no public interest in prosecuting him.

In the order terminating the proceedings, the prosecutor noted that the man admitted the offense and sincerely regretted what had happened. She added that genuine remorse is a mitigating circumstance that reduces the suspect's culpability.

The injured minor was the driver's son

The prosecutor also took into account that the accident had significantly affected the man's family relationships. According to her, the man had already received the harshest possible punishment as a result of the incident, because the injured person was his son.

During questioning, the man said that he understood how the accident could have ended with much more serious consequences. He had discussed what happened with his son, acknowledged his mistake and apologized. The son forgave his father.

The man stated that he would do everything in his power to ensure that nothing like this would happen again. According to him, his relationship with his son is good, and going through the accident brought them closer together and strengthened their relationship.

The son also wrote in his statement that the family had discussed the incident extensively and that the accident had been a serious lesson for everyone. He described his father as an involved and caring parent with whom he spends a great deal of time and speaks openly about important matters.

Mother did not want the man criminally punished

According to the child's mother, the boy's father deeply regrets what happened and has provided his son with the necessary care and support since the accident. The mother did not want the man punished under criminal law and had no financial claims against him. By April 2026, the boy's health had fully recovered.

No one in the BMW suffered serious injuries. The Porsche driver had no prior criminal convictions, and no previous criminal proceedings against him had been terminated. No new criminal proceedings have been initiated against him since the accident.

The prosecutor found that terminating the proceedings would not undermine society's faith in the rule of law and that there was no reason to believe that not punishing the man would lead to new offenses.

The man was left with specific obligations

"Punishment is imposed only when there is a compelling need for it and other measures are insufficient," the prosecutor noted in the order terminating the proceedings. Prosecutor Ilona Litvinova explained that when the principle of expediency is applied, a person is not criminally punished but is assigned specific obligations.

"The fact that a child suffered life-threatening injuries in the accident undoubtedly makes the incident very serious, and this was also taken into account when making the decision," Litvinova said. According to her, each case must be assessed as a whole, and consideration must be given to what type of intervention is most effective in preventing a particular individual from committing a new offense.

The Porsche driver was ordered to pay €1,000 into state revenues and reimburse €964 in criminal procedure costs. In addition, he must provide four PEth blood samples over the course of a year to monitor his alcohol consumption. He must also refrain from committing any new traffic offenses during that year. If he fails to fulfill these obligations, the proceedings will be reopened.

Aim is to influence the man's risk-taking behavior

According to Litvinova, the purpose of the obligations is to influence the man's risk-taking behavior and monitor his alcohol consumption even after the criminal proceedings have been terminated.

"No punishment or procedural decision can guarantee that a person will never break the law again," Litvinova said. She explained that such measures can reduce the risk of a new violation. By getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol, a driver endangers not only himself, but also his passengers and other road users.

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