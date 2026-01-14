X!

'Dreaming' drunk driver flees police to dodge breathalyzer test

News
Police car. Photo is illustrative.
Police car. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

A driver repeatedly caught driving while drunk claimed to be "dreaming" after fleeing police on Saturday night in central Estonia and was only stopped after an officer punctured his tires, newspaper Sakala reported.

Officers were carrying out breathalyzer testing in the town of Viljandi on Saturday evening when a driver in a Jeep vehicle drove around the checkpoint instead of stopping.

A chase ensued, and the 48-year-old man did not respond to the police's signals to pull over. Officers used a "spike belt" to puncture the tires of his vehicle and detain the driver.

"When officers asked why he failed to stop, the man replied that he believed he was dreaming," Sakala wrote.

"The police said the driver has repeatedly gotten behind the wheel while intoxicated but has failed to learn from his past offenses."

Given the weather conditions at the time, police said it was pure luck that the man managed to stay on the road and did not cause an accident.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:48

US sports channel ESPN puts Estonian basketball player 26th in mock NBA draft

15:44

e-Governance Academy: EU's aid to Cuba is the result of geopolitical struggle

15:22

Riigikogu to introduce new bill to amend exempting online casinos from tax Updated

14:59

Daniil Glinka out of Australian Open after losing round two qualifier

14:14

Former justice chancellor: Gambling tax incident result of systemic mistake

13:34

Estonian prime minister recommends parliament use AI to check bills

12:46

New UK ambassador to Estonia appointed

12:10

ERR in Ukraine: Sloviansk residents are no '5th column' awaiting Russian arrival

12:05

Ice roads will not open this year, says Transport Administration

11:36

Estonia completes 110km of control line on eastern border

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.01

Estonia's PPA warns about ice risks after 5 Latvians accidentally cross Russian border

13.01

Israeli citizen gets into hot water trying to bring samovar to Estonia

13.01

Estonia's recent snowy weather may also be a boon to invasive slugs

09:03

Estonia's population fell by over 7,000 in 2025

13.01

Estonia bans entry to 261 Russian soldiers who fought in Ukraine war Updated

10:21

Tallinn-Helsinki ferry fatality being investigated as murder

12.01

Estonia to ease punishments for drug use

12.01

Legislative error exempts Estonia's online casinos from paying tax in 2026

13.01

Warning signs installed at Ida-Viru beauty spot after near-catastrophic ice fall

13.01

Gallery: Nominees announced for Estonia's Press Photo of the Year awards

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo