'Dreaming' drunk driver flees police to dodge breathalyzer test

A driver repeatedly caught driving while drunk claimed to be "dreaming" after fleeing police on Saturday night in central Estonia and was only stopped after an officer punctured his tires, newspaper Sakala reported .

Officers were carrying out breathalyzer testing in the town of Viljandi on Saturday evening when a driver in a Jeep vehicle drove around the checkpoint instead of stopping.

A chase ensued, and the 48-year-old man did not respond to the police's signals to pull over. Officers used a "spike belt" to puncture the tires of his vehicle and detain the driver.

"When officers asked why he failed to stop, the man replied that he believed he was dreaming," Sakala wrote.

"The police said the driver has repeatedly gotten behind the wheel while intoxicated but has failed to learn from his past offenses."

Given the weather conditions at the time, police said it was pure luck that the man managed to stay on the road and did not cause an accident.

--

