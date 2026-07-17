Pedestrian dies after being hit by a vehicle in Tallinn's Mustamäe

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in the Mustamäe district of Tallinn on Thursday afternoon.

At 1:17 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report that a Mercedes-Benz van had struck a pedestrian on Tammsaare Road in Mustamäe, Tallinn.

According to preliminary information, the 48-year-old driver was reversing the van but failed to notice the pedestrian and struck her, said Janno Tobi, duty supervisor at the West Harju Police Station.

The van driver then continued on his way. Thanks to descriptions provided by witnesses and footage from one vehicle's dashcam, police located the driver near the scene.

Both the person who reported the incident and paramedics attempted to resuscitate the woman at the scene, but despite their efforts, she died.

The driver was sober and held a valid driving licence.

The exact circumstances of the accident will be established in criminal proceedings.

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