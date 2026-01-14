X!

Tallinn-Helsinki ferry fatality being investigated as murder

News
The Viking XPRS, the ferry involved in the incident (photo taken in Tallinn in 2023).
The Viking XPRS, the ferry involved in the incident (photo taken in Tallinn in 2023). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Finnish police are investigating a possible homicide after a person fell from the vehicle deck of a Tallinn-Helsinki ferry, Delfi reported.

Eyewitnesses quoted by Finnish paper Iltalehti said an "accident" happened on the vehicle deck of the Tallinn-Helsinki Viking XPRS, and that a person died after falling from that deck. The police are investigating the case as a homicide, Iltalehti added.

The vessel had reportedly arrived in the Katajanokka terminal port in Helsinki at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, while a first responder vehicle was seen arriving around 20 minutes later, and firefighters, an ambulance, and police were later visible on the ship's ramp, after vehicles had already disembarked from the vessel at the

A Viking XPRS spokesperson meanwhile stated one person was injured in an accident near the exit of the ship's car deck.

Schedule information on Viking Line's website shows the Viking XPRS was due to depart Tallinn at 5:30 p.m. and arrive at Helsinki's Katajanokka port at 7:30 p.m.

Finnish media reported that due to the accident, the vessel's return departure from the Katajanokka port to Tallinn was delayed by about an hour.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:48

US sports channel ESPN puts Estonian basketball player 26th in mock NBA draft

15:44

e-Governance Academy: EU's aid to Cuba is the result of geopolitical struggle

15:22

Riigikogu to introduce new bill to amend exempting online casinos from tax Updated

14:59

Daniil Glinka out of Australian Open after losing round two qualifier

14:14

Former justice chancellor: Gambling tax incident result of systemic mistake

13:34

Estonian prime minister recommends parliament use AI to check bills

12:46

New UK ambassador to Estonia appointed

12:10

ERR in Ukraine: Sloviansk residents are no '5th column' awaiting Russian arrival

12:05

Ice roads will not open this year, says Transport Administration

11:36

Estonia completes 110km of control line on eastern border

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.01

Estonia's PPA warns about ice risks after 5 Latvians accidentally cross Russian border

13.01

Israeli citizen gets into hot water trying to bring samovar to Estonia

13.01

Estonia's recent snowy weather may also be a boon to invasive slugs

09:03

Estonia's population fell by over 7,000 in 2025

13.01

Estonia bans entry to 261 Russian soldiers who fought in Ukraine war Updated

10:21

Tallinn-Helsinki ferry fatality being investigated as murder

12.01

Estonia to ease punishments for drug use

12.01

Legislative error exempts Estonia's online casinos from paying tax in 2026

13.01

Warning signs installed at Ida-Viru beauty spot after near-catastrophic ice fall

13.01

Gallery: Nominees announced for Estonia's Press Photo of the Year awards

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo