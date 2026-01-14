Tallinn-Helsinki ferry fatality being investigated as murder

Finnish police are investigating a possible homicide after a person fell from the vehicle deck of a Tallinn-Helsinki ferry, Delfi reported .

Eyewitnesses quoted by Finnish paper Iltalehti said an "accident" happened on the vehicle deck of the Tallinn-Helsinki Viking XPRS, and that a person died after falling from that deck. The police are investigating the case as a homicide, Iltalehti added.

The vessel had reportedly arrived in the Katajanokka terminal port in Helsinki at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, while a first responder vehicle was seen arriving around 20 minutes later, and firefighters, an ambulance, and police were later visible on the ship's ramp, after vehicles had already disembarked from the vessel at the

A Viking XPRS spokesperson meanwhile stated one person was injured in an accident near the exit of the ship's car deck.

Schedule information on Viking Line's website shows the Viking XPRS was due to depart Tallinn at 5:30 p.m. and arrive at Helsinki's Katajanokka port at 7:30 p.m.

Finnish media reported that due to the accident, the vessel's return departure from the Katajanokka port to Tallinn was delayed by about an hour.

