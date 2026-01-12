X!

Finland releases ship held in Estonian–Finnish cable damage case

News
The Fitburg escorted by the Finnish Border Guard.
The Fitburg escorted by the Finnish Border Guard. Source: Finnish Police
News

While the sabotage probe continues, Finnish police on Monday released the cargo ship Fitburg, held over suspected New Year's Eve damage to an Estonian–Finnish undersea cable.

Both Finnish and Estonian authorities have completed their work aboard the Fitburg, allowing the seizure of the ship to be lifted, National Bureau of Investigation (KRP) chief Risto Lohi said.

The Fitburg, which was en route from Russia to Israel, is suspected of deliberately damaging an Elisa-owned undersea telecommunications cable linking Estonia and Finland on New Year's Eve. The site of the damage lies in Estonia's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Finnish authorities detained the vessel later that day.

After Finnish Customs completed its own procedures, Finnish police formally impounded the ship last Wednesday to carry out investigative measures on board.

According to Lohi, a detained member of the Fitburg crew was taken into custody this Sunday, while several other crew members remain under a travel ban.

The crew member now in custody, a 48-year-old Azerbaijani citizen, is suspected of aggravated criminal damage, attempted aggravated criminal damage and aggravated interference with telecommunications.

The ship's operator, Sarfo, said last week that the detained crew member worked aboard the Fitburg as a boatswain, or the head of the vessel's deck crew.

According to the shipping company, the Fitburg's captain is Russian citizen Andrei Maksimenko, 56, from Astrakhan in southern Russia. According to the application he submitted to a Russian job-seeking site, Maksimenko has extensive maritime experience and has worked as a captain, including on Albros-operated vessels, since 2010.

As of Monday morning, no arrest warrant for the captain had been filed with the Helsinki District Court.

The Fitburg's parent companies, Albros and Sarfo, operate in Turkey but are of Russian origin. The cargo ship sails under the flag of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Finnish daily paper Helsingin Sanomat initially reported last week that the detained crew member was serving on the Fitburg for the first time, citing Sarfo. The company later corrected its account, and recruitment manager Alexander Ivanov told the paper Monday that this is the crew member's sixth contract on the ship.

The boatswain joined the crew in St. Petersburg on December 27, and the vessel departed three days later.

Ship held for nearly two weeks

Finnish authorities intercepted and seized the Fitburg in the Gulf of Finland on December 31, moving it to the Port of Kantvik, 30 kilometers west of Helsinki.

The Fitburg was escorted out of Finnish territorial waters by the Finnish Border Guard late this Monday morning.

The Baltic Sea region has been on heightened alert following multiple disruptions to power and telecommunications links and gas pipelines in the area since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

NATO has increased its military presence in the Baltic, deploying warships, aircraft and naval drones.

Finland and Sweden both joined NATO in 2023, while Estonia has been a member since 2004.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Aili Vahtla

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:29

Valga County pony latest pet to fall victim to wolf attack

15:21

Finland releases ship held in Estonian–Finnish cable damage case

15:01

Right-to-repair rules push Estonians to rethink appliance fixes

14:29

Liisa Pakosta: Harsh punishments needed for drug traffickers

14:19

Estonia to ease punishments for drug use

13:52

Daniil Glinka through to Australian Open qualifying round two, Mark Lajal out

13:16

ICDS chair: US actions show Russia can't come to all its allies' aid

12:39

Safe boxes latest tool rolled out to support kids' mental health

12:07

Authorities, public scramble to get transport fully working after heavy snowfall

11:38

Minister: Estonia will have no smoke-belching oil shale power plants by 2035

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.01

Drivers urged to postpone trips due to blizzards

09.01

EDF intelligence chief: Ukrainian air strikes increasingly painful for Russia

10:22

Estonia bars entry to 261 Russian citizens who fought in Ukraine war

10.01

Vastlakukkel mania returns to Estonia

07.01

Finnish Police seize cargo ship Fitburg suspected of breaking cables

30.10

Turkey to participate in NATO Baltic Air Policing mission in 2026

11.01

Price of electricity to hit past few weeks' high on Monday

11.01

Legendary Kalamaja shopkeeper celebrates 90th birthday: It came so quickly!

10.01

Unions, employers fail to reach agreement on 2026 minimum wage

07.01

Estonian volunteers struggling to protect Wikipedia from Russian propaganda

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo