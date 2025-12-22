X!

Ülemiste bombing suspect identified as well-known hacker

News
Artur Boiko.
Artur Boiko. Source: SCANPIX/ÕHTULEHT/ALDO LUUD
News

The alleged culprit in Saturday's trash can bombing at Estonia's biggest shopping center is well-known to authorities and has been convicted of large-scale hacking and threats of violence in the past, Delfi reported.

In 2021, Artur Boiko, now 60, hacked into the Estonian state IT system, downloading hundreds of thousands of confidential files.

He was taken into custody only in March 2022, after he began threatening a state official and that official's family.

The threats related to the banning of Russian TV channels in the aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine.

In June 2022, he was convicted of both making threats and hacking a computer system in a vital sector, from which he exploited a security vulnerability to download nearly 300,000 document images and other sensitive personal data.

This was not Boiko's first conviction for hacking — back in 2013, Tartu County Court issued a penalty in a criminal case concerning sending over two million automated queries to a certification authority's test page two years earlier, in 2011.

The mass queries attempted to match personal identification codes with the mobile phone subscriber numbers linked to those codes, which in turn could identify individuals who held a Mobile-ID usage certificate at the time.

He was also convicted of threats of violence in that case, namely threatening the judge in the case with bodily harm and with murder.

Boiko, a stateless person, resided in the Nõmme district of Tallinn, Delfi reported, and neighbors said he mostly kept himself to himself, though other sources the portal spoke to said he had made online threats on other occasions, for instance towards the head of the consumer protection agency, the TTJA.

Though allegedly Boiko placed an explosive device in a trash can in the Ülemiste keskus as a means of extracting revenge, Delfi reported it is not yet clear what his issue with the mall was.

One person was hospitalized after the explosion inside the Ülemiste keskus mall at a little after 6:45 p.m. Saturday. The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) and the Rescue Board (Päästeamet) evacuated the center as a result, while some shoppers were either unable to get to their vehicles parked in an underground parking lot, or were unable to exit the parking lot for around half an hour after the incident.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Delfi

Related

NEWS IN SIMPLE ESTONIAN

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:33

Baltics being paved over even despite population loss

16:31

Overview: 2026 excise duties and other tax changes

15:57

Werder Bremen 'keeper Karl Hein named Estonian footballer of the year

15:25

Ministry plans to make conscription more convenient for students

14:56

23-year-old from Tartu makes Estonian powerboat racing history in UAE

13:41

Defense minister: Language requirement will not seriously affect conscript numbers

13:06

Office Christmas parties go full steam ahead despite economic picture

12:48

Ülo Mattheus: The malevolent spirit of Anchorage and the US security strategy

12:05

Crisis counselor: Support from loved ones helps mitigate war fears

11:55

EU sanctions Russian judge, prosecutor who sentenced Estonian museum director to penal colony

be prepared!

Most Read articles

21.12

60-year-old man detained following Ülemiste shopping center explosion Updated

21.12

Trash can explodes at Tallinn shopping mall, injuring 1 Updated

11:48

Ülemiste bombing suspect identified as well-known hacker

18.12

Russian border guards crossed into Estonia with unclear motives, minister says

21.12

Fraudsters using publicly available ID card numbers to commit crimes

20.12

Former PM Kaja Kallas retracts Covid-era protest statements on social media

20.12

Phone numbers beginning with 8 increasingly common in Estonia

21.12

Train timetables will change after recent accidents

09:12

Excise duties on alcohol and tobacco to rise with the new year

20.12

Jet2 launches winter 2026 flights from Tallinn to Leeds and London Gatwick

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo