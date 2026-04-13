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Ülemiste mall bomb suspect charged with attempted murder

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Ambulance at the Ülemiste Keskus after Saturday evening's explosion incident, which injured one person.
Ambulance at the Ülemiste Keskus after Saturday evening's explosion incident, which injured one person. Source: ERR
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A 60-year-old man suspected of organizing the explosion at Tallinn's Ülemiste Center in December has been charged with attempted murder, the Prosecutor's Office said on Monday.

A small explosion took place at Estonia's biggest shopping center on December 20, injuring one person.

On Monday, the Prosecutor's Office has now brought additional charges against the man after a search of his home was carried out.

These are attempted murder, illegal handling of a large quantity of explosives, and illegal handling of an explosive device and its essential components.

"Officers of the Estonian Internal Security Service found explosives and detonators during a search of the suspect's home," Prosecutor Diana Helila, who is leading the proceedings, said according to a statement.

The proceedings are being carried out by the Estonian Internal Security Service and led by the Northern District Prosecutor's Office.

The suspect, identified as well-known hacker Artur Boiko, remains in custody.

He had earlier worked as a cleaner at the Ülemiste shopping centre but had been dismissed due to problems at work.

In 2021, Boiko hacked into the Estonian state IT system, downloading hundreds of thousands of confidential files.

Artur Boiko at the Harju County Court. Source: Prosecutor's Office.

Four-day search

More information about the incident was released in the ISS' yearbook on Monday.

"Investigative operations carried out at Boiko's residence are regarded by KAPO investigators as some of the most complex in its history in terms of ensuring safety. The four-day search was resource-intensive and time-consuming due to the risk of explosion," it said.

"Nearly 8 kilograms of homemade triacetone triperoxide (TATP) and dozens of improvised devices of varying size resembling explosive devices were found at the suspect's home."

The agency said: "Many of the devices were fitted with a mechanism capable of triggering an explosion and a compartment for explosive material, although the explosive substance itself had not been inserted."

More than 100 people took part in the investigative operations following the explosion at the Ülemiste shopping center.

This included around 90 police officers, 10 rescue personnel, six bomb disposal experts and a police dog.

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Editor: Helen Wright

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