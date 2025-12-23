X!

Ülemiste bombing suspect remanded in custody for two months

News
People outside the Ülemiste Keskus after it was closed due Saturday's bombing incident.
People outside the Ülemiste Keskus after it was closed due Saturday's bombing incident. Source: ERR
News

A court on Monday granted authority to remand the suspect in Saturday's Tallinn shopping mall bombing in custody, for two months.

The first-tier Harju County Court granted a prosecutor's office request that Artur Boiko, 60, who had already been detained on Sunday, be held in custody as a suspect in the bomb explosion at the Ülemiste keskus shopping mall Saturday evening. The blast injured one person.

Boiko has prior convictions for large-scale hacking into sensitive state databases and for making threats of violence.

The prosecutor's office filed the request for custody as there are grounds to believe that if left at liberty he may re-offend.

The suspect's prior convictions as well as the nature of the act under investigation indicate that he may present a danger if free. Lighter preventive measures may not be sufficient to prevent further offenses either.

Artur Boiko at the Harju County Court. Source: Prosecutor's Office.

"Internal Security Police officers, rescue service and police officers have been working through Sunday and Monday, at the suspect's place of residence and its surroundings. To ensure safety and given the nature of the crime, boosted forces have been deployed, including bomb disposal experts. This work is ongoing, and we therefore ask members of the public in the area to follow officials' instructions, which will ensure safety and allow experts to work on site," Priit Heinsoo, chief prosecutor of the Northern District, said.

ISS Director General Margo Palloson had said at Sunday's press conference that the explosion had been caused deliberately and that the suspect had already been identified as of Saturday evening, meaning the threat to public safety had been neutralized. The mall later reopened.

Palloson said at the time there had been no indication of any links to terrorism, extremism, or the influence of a foreign state, while State Prosecutor General Astrid Asi stated the act had been motivated by the desire to extract personal revenge stemming from previous involvement with the Ülemiste mall. "There was an intention to cause damage to the shopping centre," Asi said.

One person was hospitalized as a result of the explosion. Palloson said Sunday that the injured person may be discharged within a couple of days, to recuperate at home.

Boiko is reportedly a stateless person residing in Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Johanna Alvin

Related

NEWS IN SIMPLE ESTONIAN

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:32

Flu hits epidemic level in Estonia

10:23

Ülemiste bombing suspect remanded in custody for two months

09:46

Estonia's right wing parties see biggest rise in members in 2025

09:16

Nearly 9,000 reservists called up for large-scale Exercise Spring Storm 2026

08:34

Ministry of Justice completes draft legislation to hike notary fees

08:18

High Representative Kaja Kallas says Estonian PM short on resolve at EU level

22.12

Australian avant-garde jazz act The Necks in concert in Tallinn in 2026

22.12

Pärnu VK and Rae Spordikool Estonian volleyball champs 2025

22.12

Islanders want to see Saaremaa Christmas beer added to Estonia's traditions list

22.12

Baltics being paved over even despite population loss

be prepared!

Most Read articles

22.12

Ülemiste bombing suspect identified as well-known hacker

21.12

60-year-old man detained following Ülemiste shopping center explosion

22.12

Baltics being paved over even despite population loss

20.12

Former PM Kaja Kallas retracts Covid-era protest statements on social media

18.12

Russian border guards crossed into Estonia with unclear motives, minister says

21.12

Trash can explodes at Tallinn shopping mall, injuring 1

22.12

Estonia inks €290 million South Korean Chunmoo MLRS deal

22.12

Overview: 2026 excise duties and other tax changes

21.12

Fraudsters using publicly available ID card numbers to commit crimes

22.12

Estonia mulling automating late fees and other penalties

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo