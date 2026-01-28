X!

Kurdish activist in Tallinn convicted over social media support for terror group

Court gavel. Photo is illustrative.
Court gavel. Photo is illustrative. Source: Blogtrepreneur/Wikimedia Commons
A Tallinn resident has been convicted of supporting a terrorist organization and handed a two-year suspended prison sentence after sharing on social media content supporting the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Postimees reported.

The now almost defunct PKK is designated a terrorist organization in the EU, as well as in Turkey and the U.S., and Tekin Agacik, found guilty of support of a terror group, was sentenced as part of a plea deal

Internal Security Service (ISS) spokesperson Marta Tuul said Agacik had shared social media posts urging people to join or support the PKK at his own initiative, without instruction from another oparty, which constituted "crossing a red line" since: "Calls to join are of existential importance to terrorist organizations" without which "an organization does not exist," a line echoed by the prosecutor in the case, Margaret Beres.

Agacik had shared various pieces of PKK-supporting propaganda on Facebook and X, such as videos calling on Kurdish and European youth to join the PKK, including the statement: "For a socialist, free and equal life, the only path is struggle. Join the freedom struggle, join the freedom struggle."

Agacik — who Postimees reported works in the restaurant business and has a background in the performing arts — stated in his court defense that he is not a terrorist and has never even held a weapon, adding that Kurds are being killed around the world, while Turkey has banned discussion of the hardships faced by that ethnic group.

On March 1, 2025, the PKK declared a ceasefire with Turkey, and on May 12, announced plans for a total dissolution of the organization

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

