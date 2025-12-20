Trash can explodes at Tallinn shopping mall, injuring 1

A trash can exploded in the Ülemiste shopping center in Tallinn on Saturday evening, prompting emergency services to evacuate the building. One person was injured.

At 6:47 p.m., rescuers received a report that a "single, loud explosion" had been heard at Estonia's largest mall, which is located south of central Tallinn and close to the airport.

The Rescue Board (Päästeamet) told ERR that one person was hospitalized as a result.

Eyewitnesses said the explosion occurred in a trash can in front of the Rimi supermarket inside the mall and that a cleaner was injured.

Internal Security Service (ISS) Spokesperson Marta Tuul told ERR an investigation into the incident is underway.

"When it is possible to provide more information, this will certainly be done. We ask that investigators be given the space to do their work in establishing the circumstances, and that people follow safety instructions and keep a safe distance from the site of the explosion," she said.

Damaged waste bins following the explosion. Source: Facebook/Ruslan Vazhnyi

Loud bang

Social Democrats politician Andre Hanimägi was in the Ülemiste mall with his family at the time of the blast, Postimees reported.

"There was a loud bang. I had just stepped through the door of the nearby Apranga store with Teele and Johann. A couple of minutes earlier, they had come from the Rimi side, right from there. There was no panic or anything like that, and it did not sound like a gunshot, so at first I thought maybe something very heavy had fallen and echoed down the corridor," he wrote on social media.

"We moved on into the clothing store and I made a purchase. Only when coming out of the shop did we see special unit officers and visitors being moved away. Further away, there was a person lying on the ground. As we reached the area near the parking lot, the evacuation alarms started," Hanimägi continued.

Delfi reported that some shoppers who had parked in the mall's underground parking lot had been stuck there and unable to exit for around half an hour after the incident.

PPA personnel at the site of the explosion. Source: ERR

No security threat

On Sunday morning, the ISS provided more details.

ISS Director General Margo Palloson said: "At the moment, nothing indicates that this is a case related to terrorism or extremism. The threat level has not been raised, and current evidence points to an isolated incident."

The police have contacted shopping centers and their security services across Estonia and issued them with behavioral guidelines.

Tiia Nõmm, head of marketing and corporate social responsibility at the Ülemiste mall, stated that the explosion at the center came as a surprise to everyone.

"The safety of our visitors and employees is always our top priority. We are working closely with investigative authorities to support the ongoing investigation. Until it is concluded, we cannot comment on the details of the incident. We wish the injured person a speedy recovery," Nõmm said.

"The Police and Border Guard Board has confirmed to us that there is no security threat and the center can be reopened to visitors. We have reviewed our security procedures and increased the number of security personnel at the center to ensure the safety of all visitors and employees. We can confirm that Ülemiste mall is safe and visitors are welcome to come shop," Nõmm added.

Ülemiste shopping center. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

This article was updated to add comments from Tiia Nõmm and Margo Palloson.

