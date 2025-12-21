Ülemiste shopping center explosion an isolated incident, security service says

The Internal Security Services said an explosion in a trash bin at a Tallinn shopping center on Saturday is an "isolated incident" and has, at this stage, ruled out a terrorist threat.

A trash bin exploded on Saturday at Estonia's largest shopping center, the Ülemiste shopping center, in Tallinn, injuring a center employee who was nearby. The injured person required hospital treatment but is not in a life-threatening condition.

"At the moment, nothing indicates that this is a case related to terrorism or extremism. The threat level has not been raised, and current evidence points to an isolated incident," said Internal Security Services (ISS/KAPO) Director General Margo Palloson.

Rescue Board experts inspected all of the shopping center's trash bins during the night and confirmed that no other devices were found. No additional threat was identified.

Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) Director General Egert Belitšev said an explosion the weekend before Christmas "understandably causes fear and confusion for many".

Egert Belitšev and Margo Palloson. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"To maintain the sense of security among the Estonian public, we have decided to increase our presence and visibility in crowded places during the holiday period. Based on the current information, we can say there is no reason for people to change their behavior," he said in a statement.

The police have contacted shopping centers and their security services across Estonia and issued them with behavioral guidelines.

The PPA said if anyone notices anything suspicious, such as an abandoned item or a person behaving strangely, report it by calling 112.

Tiia Nõmm, head of marketing and corporate social responsibility at the Ülemiste shopping center, said that the explosion was a surprise to everyone.

"The safety of our visitors and employees is always our top priority. We are working closely with investigative authorities to support the ongoing investigation. Until it is concluded, we cannot comment on the details of the incident. We wish the injured person a speedy recovery," she said.

"The Police and Border Guard Board has confirmed to us that there is no security threat and the center can be reopened to visitors. We have reviewed our security procedures and increased the number of security personnel at the center to ensure the safety of all visitors and employees. We can confirm that Ülemiste mall is safe and visitors are welcome to come shop," Nõmm added.

The investigation is being led by the Northern District Prosecutor's Office and carried out by the Estonian Internal Security Service.

