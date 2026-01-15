X!

Man found dead on ferry attacked woman in Tallinn on same day

News
PPA logo.
PPA logo. Source: PPA
News

A man found deceased on a Tallinn-Helsinki ferry Tuesday was found to have been the same individual who earlier that day had attacked a woman in Kalamaja, Delfi reported.

Finnish daily Iltalehti had previously reported that a person had died after falling from the vehicle deck of the Viking Line XPRS ferry, and that Finnish police were investigating the circumstances as a possible homicide.

Raigo Prants, head of the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) Lääne-Harju investigation unit, said: "The man who attacked a woman yesterday on Vana-Kalamaja Street has been identified, unfortunately deceased."

Following that attack, the man had boarded the Viking XPRS 5:30 p.m. sailing to Helsinki's Katajanokka port, which reportedly arrived on schedule at 7:30 p.m. and was attended by emergency services after the man was witnessed to have fallen from a vehicle deck.

The PPA have said there is no reason to believe the man's death is a criminal matter or the result of any crime, adding that the man was already known to authorities in Estonia.

"He was an Estonian citizen born in 1992 who had previous contact with the police," Prants said, adding that while he obviously cannot now be questioned about Tuesday's incident in Kalamaja, "we have nevertheless tried to establish as much as possible about the events preceding the incident and the possible motivation."

The PPA were notified Tuesday morning that a woman out walking with her child had been attacked on Vana-Kalamaja tänav in the Kalamaja neighborhood of Põhja Tallinn.

The woman stated an "unknown man" had grabbed her from behind, with enough force for her to fall, though the man then fled the scene; the woman did not require medical assistance.

While the PPA was unable to find the man despite searches, it became clear that around 15 minutes before that attack, the same individual had jumped over a fence onto the grounds of a nearby Kalamaja kindergarten and demanded to speak with the kindergarten's director, claiming he was searching for his child. The man then left the scene after kindergarten staff said they were calling the police.

The PPA say the deceased has no connection to two other recent attacks in Tallinn, one in the Kristiine district on December 27 and one in Nõmme the day before. In the Kristiine case, a woman was grabbed, while in Nõmme a girl had been "harassed" on the Männiku cycle lane "by a stocky man in dark clothing, wearing a ski mask and leather gloves," at which point the girl fled.

The PPA also says the Kristiine and Nõmme incidents themselves are not suspected to have been carried out by the same individual.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:50

PM: Estonia spent almost 1% of GDP on ammunition in 2025

17:17

Price of Estonian butter to start falling soon

16:46

Dentist disappears leaving dozens of customers who prepaid in the lurch

16:38

Watch live: Estonia's Selevko brothers at European Figure Skating Championships

16:09

Extra-bright bolide meteor seen over Estonia, Latvia

15:50

Estonia calls for Europe to introduce Schengen ban for Russian veterans

15:35

Estonians' support for EU membership lowest in recent years

15:35

TV mast which first brought television to Estonia's islands turns 60

15:18

Estonia prepared to send troops to Greenland military exercises if requested Updated

15:12

Estonian skier used cocaine undetected before final race of career

be prepared!

Most Read articles

14.01

Estonia's security service expels student 'supporters' of Hezbollah and Iran's regime

14.01

Estonia planning to destroy all raccoon dogs on Hiiumaa island

14.01

Tallinn's longest-running night club to close for good

13.01

Estonia's PPA warns about ice risks after 5 Latvians accidentally cross Russian border

08:50

Niina Petrõkina takes the lead at the European Figure Skating Championships Updated

13.01

Israeli citizen gets into hot water trying to bring samovar to Estonia

14.01

Tallinn-Helsinki ferry fatality being investigated as murder

14.01

Ice roads will not open this year, says Transport Administration

14.01

Estonia's population fell by over 7,000 in 2025

13.01

Estonia's recent snowy weather may also be a boon to invasive slugs

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo