Estonia's PPA warns about ice risks after 5 Latvians accidentally cross Russian border

Five Latvian nationals were detained overnight by Russian authorities after inadvertently crossing the eastern border over lake ice.

After over a week of sub-zero temperatures, from Monday, Lake Peipus (Peipsi järv), which makes up much of Estonia's eastern border, was almost fully open for fishing.

The smaller lakes of Lämmijärv and Pihkva are linked to the south of Peipsi, and permits to go out on the ice on these was issued earlier. Since December in the case of Lämmijärv.

It is here that the border violations occurred, as five Latvian nationals on the morning of January 11 strayed over into Russian Federation territory and were apprehended by Russian border guard hovercraft, Lõuna Postimees reported.

PPA (Estonian) border guard hovercraft on Lämmijärv. Source: ERR

The process of handing them over to the Estonian side started at noon Monday, when Russian authorities permitted the Latvians to return to Estonia.

"The Russian side detained them and they were likely also punished under administrative procedures. It can be assumed that due to darkness they simply did not notice the markings of the restricted zone," said Jalmar Ernits, head of the Mustvee border station of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA).

Estonia's border guard operates hovercraft on the eastern border waters, as do authorities on the Russian side. The ice has also hindered this work, with ridges forming.

"During the ice formation period, a thin layer of ice — just a couple of centimeters thick or a bit more—formed on Lake Lämmijärv, and then northerly and northeasterly winds set in. These caused that thin layer to move, and as a result these ridged ice fields formed. For the first patrols that have now been operating on the ice, it has been quite a challenge for both us and the fishermen," Ernits went on.

The fields of piled-up ice makes it extremely difficult for professional fishermen to set their nets too, while recreational anglers also have to find a way to scramble across the ridges to reach the middle of Lämmijärv in particular.

"This kind of situation really is a first. I've never seen such a mess, where you just can't get any farther. Access is very difficult," Harry Tikerpuu, from Tartu, told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Still, the fishing goes on at full pace. Harry came to Lake Lämmijärv before the official permission to go onto Lake Peipus being issued.

"The urge to go fishing is always there, but since it wasn't possible elsewhere due to restrictions, I came here, even though, as they say, there isn't really much fish at the moment," he said.

The Estonian-Russian border runs through Lake Peipus. Border crossing points are highlighted on the map. Source: Helen Wright/ERR/OSM

Three other Latvians, from Rēzekne, drove three and a half hours to reach Lake Lämmijärv, with the intention of staying a few days.

"Our ice [in Latvia] is very thin and very dangerous. At the moment it's not possible to fish anywhere. There are more fish here and it's also a holiday, which is why we're here," Andris Raudovičs said

As for Lake Peipus itself, going out on to the ice is permissible from Põlva, Tartu and Jõgeva counties, from Meerapalu, to the village of Raadna. Accessing the lake ice from the north shore in Ida-Viru County remains prohibited. The Narva reservoir ice is also open now.

Nationwide, the restriction on going on to freshwater ice was lifted last week, though those doing so should proceed with caution.

To prevent violations and determine your location, the PPA recommends taking navigation device in addition to fishing equipment and an ID document. Keep the local PPA cordon's contact number saved in your mobile phone.

