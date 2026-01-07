PPA: Estonian border to be completed by end of 2027

Construction work on Estonia's eastern border is on track and expected to be completed by the end of 2027, the deputy director general of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has said.

The building and modernization of the eastern border have been going on for several years. Last year, work was completed on two big sections, totalling 47 kilometers, and was finished on time.

"The work carried out includes building access roads and patrol roads, installing surveillance masts and delay fences, and developing the necessary infrastructure for installing and deploying video and surveillance equipment. In previous years, work related to the development of border infrastructure has been carried out over about 63 kilometers," Veiko Kommusaar, PPA deputy director general, told ERR.

Along the eastern border, delay fencing was installed and the roads at Saatse Boot in southern Estonia were permanently closed.

Veiko Kommusaar. Source: ERR

"The areas around border crossing points were also reinforced, with folding gates, barriers, and dragon's teeth installed. The Narva command center was completed, and this year the Luhamaa command center will also be finished," said Kommusaar.

Over the next two years, land border infrastructure and technical surveillance capabilities will continue to be developed. "Including in areas where, due to previous cost-saving decisions, construction of border infrastructure had been postponed," the deputy director general said.

In 2026, new fencing will be installed on areas where it was not originally planned, he added. For example, on land that was initially intended for exchange with the Russian Federation.

Additionally, infrastructure needed to monitor the border along the Narva River will continue to be developed. Several new surveillance stations have been built and more are planned.

Estonian-Russian border fencing. Source: Ministry of the Interior

Funding is being sought for a 15-kilometer section not included in the list of 2025 projects. The PPA also plans to apply for money for surveillance equipment from the European Union.

"For a modern border to function properly, it is crucial that the entire chain operates effectively: that we have functional surveillance systems that can detect as early as possible when someone intends to cross the border illegally; that the delay fence can hold back individuals with bad intentions for as long as possible; and that this information reaches modern command centers where border guards have a comprehensive overview of what is happening along the entire border and can dispatch the nearest patrol units to the scene," Kommusaar emphasized.

He also said it is important that border guards — whether patrolling in SUVs, on ATVs, or on foot — can reach the location as quickly as possible. This requires proper access and patrol roads, and pontoon bridges.

"The PPA has planned to complete all work related to the development of border infrastructure on the eastern border by the end of 2027," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!