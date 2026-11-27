The judging panel noted that Reimand's initiative has spread across Estonia, helping people not only stay physically active but also get to know their neighbors better.

Tiina Oraste, head of the National Foundation of Civil Society (KÜSK), said choosing the 2026 Citizen of the Year had not been easy given the number of strong candidates, but Reimand's idea particularly stood out.

"An idea Reimand came up with for his friends quickly spread across Estonia. It brought communities together, as well as individuals within them: You can jog at a leisurely pace and chat at the same time. Perhaps discuss community matters, for example. The idea spread like wildfire across Estonia, from person to person," Oraste said.

Reimand previously told ERR that morning jogs usually last half an hour. "That gives you enough time to chat before heading to work," Reimand said.

"It's really more of a social event, a neighborhood sporting activity. It's a good reason to get outside in the morning and chat, with jogging simply an added bonus. We live in a city where we often don't even know our neighbors, yet people have a tremendous need to belong and feel part of a community. Our jogs help people make new friends, have new conversations and develop new habits. We get to know our neighbors and at the end of the day, the big city turns into a small village. The aim is to bring people together," Reimand said at the time.

According to Reimand, the initiative started with two or three people in Kopli but has since grown organically. People now jog in their own neighborhoods, in Mustamäe, Viimsi and Rocca al Mare, as well as in Jõhvi and on Saaremaa.

"If there isn't a group in your neighborhood yet, get some people together and start jogging. You can find information online and see how it works," Reimand said.

Kopli Sörk. Source: Sandra Süsi/LHKK

The honorary title of Citizen of the Year was awarded for the 24th time.

Citizens' Day badges of honor are being awarded for the 29th time. This year, the Ministry of the Interior received 64 nominations for Citizens' Day badges of honor and 95 nominations for the title of Citizen of the Year. The badges recognize people who have made a significant contribution to their communities or society at large by promoting civic education, fostering civic awareness or volunteering. The recipients of Citizens' Day badges of honor were Agnes Kurvits, Kerly Ilves, Kirke Kalamats, Raivo Kirspuu, Anna Verro, Janis Baranin, Kadi Sarapuu, Liise Laas, Marina Sepp, Mikk Artur Mikfelt and Veikko Luhalaid.

The awards committee comprises representatives of government institutions and nongovernmental organizations, as well as prominent figures in civil society. Both the badge of honor and the honorary title can be awarded to an individual only once in their lifetime. A list of badge recipients dating back to 1998 is available on the state portal, eesti.ee.

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